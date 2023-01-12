Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of the exchange traded funds (UCITS ETF) from Nasdaq Stockholm (1/23)

Multi Units Luxemburg has applied for its exchange traded funds to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the following exchange traded fund. ISIN LU2093240757 --------------------------- Short name LYXCORPEUR --------------------------- Order book ID 189424 --------------------------- Last day of trading is January 12, 2023. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.