LifeFlow Partners Enters Colorado and Oregon With Addition of Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates and Oregon Vascular Specialists

New partnerships further strengthen the only doctor-led, doctor-owned platform for vascular and interventional physicians

BEND, OR and DENVER, CO and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / LifeFlow Partners, a management services organization (MSO) that brings together leading independent vascular surgery and interventional practices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates (CCVSA), serving patients in Denver, Lone Tree, Englewood, and Lakewood, Colo., and Oregon Vascular Specialists (OVS), located in Bend, Redmond, Klamath Falls, and Burns, Ore.

Oregon Vascular Specialists and Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates become cofounders in LifeFlow Partners, a doctor-led, doctor-owned MSO for outpatient endovascular practices.

LifeFlow Partners allows partner physicians to focus on providing excellent clinical care, benefit from scale economies and administrative expertise, and increase the value of their practices.

Dr. Jason Jundt and Dr. Wayne Nelson of Oregon Vascular Specialists become cofounders in LifeFlow Partners, a doctor-centric MSO for vascular and interventional physicians.

"Continued reimbursement pressure and consolidation in healthcare cause more and more private practices to be acquired. When that happens, more physicians lose control of their practices and the full value of their efforts," said Dr. Jason Jundt, a partner at Oregon Vascular Specialists and co-founder of LifeFlow. "We saw this happen to colleagues in dermatology, ophthalmology, and other specialties. Our goal is to help excellent physicians keep control of their practices and fully benefit from them."

From Left: Dr. Marcus Kret, Dr. Colleen Hupp, and Dr. Eric Weinstein of Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates and cofounders in LifeFlow Partners, whose Doctor Equity model combines the best of private equity with the best of private practice.

"LifeFlow Partners combines the best of private practice and the best of private equity," said Dr. Marcus Kret, a partner at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates and LifeFlow Partners co-founder. "We are bringing together the clinical expertise of leading physicians with the business acumen of healthcare and private equity veterans."

Dr. Hyung Kim, CEO of LifeFlow Partners, has been instrumental in the development and rollout of the Doctor Equity model for outpatient endovascular practices.

"We worked together to develop a radically different company-one that prioritizes patients' needs, physicians' preferences, and long-term value creation," said Dr. Hyung Kim, CEO and co-founder of LifeFlow Partners. "It's a privilege to support CCVSA and OVS and share in that value creation."

About LifeFlow Partners

LifeFlow Partners is a physician-owned, physician-led MSO that is paving a new path in the face of consolidation. Our Doctor Equity model puts physicians' futures first by bringing together best-in-class, like-minded outpatient endovascular practices for collective power at sale. LifeFlow Partners exists to share the inside world of private equity with our physician partners to help optimize their EBITDA and realize their practices' full potential. Learn more at lifeflowpartners.com.

About Oregon Vascular Specialists

Dr. Wayne Nelson and Dr. Jason Jundt created Oregon Vascular Specialists to meet a critical need for timely, state-of-the-art, and cost-effective vascular care in Central and Southern Oregon. With offices in Bend, Redmond, Klamath Falls, and Burns, the practice is known for providing the highest quality individualized vascular care using both time-honored surgical techniques and cutting-edge endovascular technology. Learn more at www.oregonvascular.org.

About Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates

As cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons, CCVSA offers state-of-the-art surgical treatment options, comprehensive care, and 24-hour availability. Its goal is to provide the finest, most comprehensive and progressive cardiac, thoracic, and vascular surgical services delivered with compassion, integrity, and dignity emphasizing accessibility, dependability, patients' rights and community commitment. Learn more at www.CCVSA.com.

About DuneGlass Capital

DuneGlass Capital was founded in 2018 to help independent healthcare practices realize their full potential. With decades of experience including multi-unit operations, private equity deal structuring, and healthcare business strategy, the founders of DuneGlass Capital have created a repeatable process for value creation so that doctors across medical and dental specialties can turn private equity into Doctor Equity. Having grown up in families in medicine and dentistry,DuneGlass Capital executives understand the difficulties of private practice and how important it is to mentor their clinical shareholders about private equity to maximize the intrinsic value of their practices. Email Partner@duneglasscapital.com or visit DuneGlassCapital.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Brandon Russell

714-309-5054

Brandon@engagementpr.com

SOURCE: LifeFlow Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734991/LifeFlow-Partners-Enters-Colorado-and-Oregon-With-Addition-of-Colorado-Cardiovascular-Surgical-Associates-and-Oregon-Vascular-Specialists