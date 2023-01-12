Butagaz is continuing its investments in solar energy through the acquisition of Sys EnR, following its purchase of French installers Soltéa and Solewa.From pv magazine France Butagaz has announced a new acquisition in the PV sector, about one year after acquiring two French installers, Soltéa and Solewa. In its latest transaction, the oil and liquefied gas supplier has agreed to acquire Sys EnR, an installer and operator of solar power plants on rooftops and shade structures, based in Essonne, France. The company did not reveal the financial details of the deal. It said the new subsidiary will ...

