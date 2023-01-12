Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: According to Arizton, Digitalization, Better Connectivity, and Increased Investments to Positively Impact the Sweden, Finland & Norway Data Center Market

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton Advisory & Intelligence has recently published four latest reports on the regional data center industry. The research reports on Sweden data center, Finland data center, and Norway data center provide detailed insights into the market size, share, investment, and growth opportunities.





Investment Values: ($ Billion)

Area Added: (Thousand Square Feet)

Power Capacity: (MW)

Colocation Market Revenue: ($ Billion)

Investment Opportunities in Top Three Data Center Market

Report Attributes Details Sweden Data Center Market Size (2027) USD 3.83 billion CAGR (2021-2027) 9.19 % Finland Data Center Market Size (2027) USD 1.2 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 9.08 % Norway Data Center Market Size (2027) USD 1.45 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 17.25 %

The Sweden data center market is driven by digitalization growth, high connectivity, and increased investments by global colocation and cloud operators. Additionally, the market has implemented GDPR, which drives the demand for the construction of data centers. The Sweden data center market in terms of area is dominated by Stockholm, followed by emerging locations, including Lulea, Falun, Malmo, and others. Stockholm has witnessed the development of Stockholm Data Parks, which has aided the growth of the data center market. Sweden targets to generate 100% of renewable energy by 2040. Hyperscale operators such as Microsoft, AWS, and Facebook signed PPA with various energy producers to procure renewable energy for their data centers. In Sweden, colocation service providers develop facilities in Stockholm Data Parks, where data center facilities are designed to supply waste heat to district heating systems.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AFEC, Bravida, Coromatic, Dornan, DPR Construction, Granlund, Kirby Group Engineering, NCC, Red Engineering, STS Group, Skanska, Sweco, and Swedish Modules

Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Carrier, Cummins, Eaton, FlaktGroup, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, NetNordic, Rittal, Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS), Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Swegon, and Vertiv

Data Center Investors: atNorth, Bahnhof, Conapto, Digital Realty, EcoDataCenter, Equinix, Meta (Facebook), Google, Multigrid, Microsoft, and Northern Data

Finland data center market is expected to surpass USD 1.2 billion by 2027. Finland will make significant investments in data center development between 2022 and 2027. Colocation and cloud service providers in Finland are investing in data center facilities during the forecast period. Finland will add around 2.7 million square feet of data center space between 2022 and 2027. In Finland, Helsinki is a favorable location for developing data center facilities. It is the most connected location and the economic hub in Finland. Significant area additions are expected by hyperscale and colocation providers during the forecast period. Cloud service providers, such as Google, that is operating in Finland, are procuring renewable energy for their facility operations. For instance, Microsoft planned to construct a data center region in the country to power its facility by using 100% renewable energy and to support carbon-free operations.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers: Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Juniper Networks, NEC, and Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AFRY, Fluor Corporation, Granlund Group, Kirby Engineering Group, Parviainen Arkkitehdit, RED, Ramboll, and Royal Haskoning

Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Trane, and Vertiv

Data Center Investors: Equinix and Google

New Entrants: Hyperco and Microsoft

Norway data center market is expected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2027. Norway data center market is a significantly growing industry in the Nordic region aided by factors that include government initiatives, growing cloud data center regions, adoption of advanced technology, growth in subsea & inland connectivity, and district heating systems. The country's government is working towards the digital transformation of government operations and the economy. The government of Norway has established its Norwegian Digitalization Agency, which aims to coordinate digitalization in the country strategically.

The government of Norway has established several industrial business parks that offer spaces for business for sustainable operations. Mo Industrial Park, Herøya Industrial Park, Haugaland Business Park, and Raufoss Industrial Park are some of the business parks in Norway. The Norway data center market is well connected to several major markets with around 11 submarine cables followed by upcoming cables such as Celtic Norse, Leif Erikson, and N0r5ke Viking, which will be ready for services in coming years. Norway data center market has a significant presence of local and global vendors regarding IT, support, and general construction services. For instance, CTS Nordics have been selected to provide design & build services for Green Mountain's data center expansion project in Oslo.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, NetNordic, Oracle, Pure Storage, and Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: Coromatic, COWI, CTS Nordics, Designer Group, Keysource, RED Engineering, and YIT

Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, FlaktGroup, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Trane, and Vertiv

Data Center Investors: Bulk Infrastructure, Green Mountain, Green Edge Compute, STORESPEED

New Entrants: AQ Compute, Namsos Datasenter, and STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

