Reuters Events Sustainable Business: Special Thomson Reuters Report - ESG: The SEC Point of View

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The SEC announced that ESG is among its "significant focus areas" in late March 2022, which was closely followed by the long-awaited climate-risk disclosure rules, now making ESG reporting a business and market imperative. This upcoming regulation calls for more transparency and accountability, and now businesses face potentially major financial, and reputational risks for failing to meet the regulation.
In this 18-page report, exclusively written by Thomson Reuters, gain insights on the upcoming SEC regulations and what they mean for business.
Gain exclusive insights from your peers and avoid the potential ESG reporting pitfalls.
Key takeaways include:
- A deep dive into the SEC's increased focus on ESG, how it builds upon and enhances existing guidance and rulemaking
- A critical assessment of the proposed regulations including insights from Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and many more.
- Understand what key stakeholders deem material and why
- Learn why consistency and authenticity are crucial for ESG storytelling
