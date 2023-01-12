Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
12.01.23
09:31 Uhr
108,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,92 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2023 | 17:14
Reuters Events Sustainable Business: Special Thomson Reuters Report - ESG: The SEC Point of View

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The SEC announced that ESG is among its "significant focus areas" in late March 2022, which was closely followed by the long-awaited climate-risk disclosure rules, now making ESG reporting a business and market imperative. This upcoming regulation calls for more transparency and accountability, and now businesses face potentially major financial, and reputational risks for failing to meet the regulation.

In this 18-page report, exclusively written by Thomson Reuters, gain insights on the upcoming SEC regulations and what they mean for business.

Gain exclusive insights from your peers and avoid the potential ESG reporting pitfalls.

Key takeaways include:

  • A deep dive into the SEC's increased focus on ESG, how it builds upon and enhances existing guidance and rulemaking
  • A critical assessment of the proposed regulations including insights from Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and many more.
  • Understand what key stakeholders deem material and why
  • Learn why consistency and authenticity are crucial for ESG storytelling

Download your copy today!

Best,
Oli

Oliver Overman
Project Director, Sustainable Business
Reuters Events
Telephone: [+44] 20 3197 3015

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Reuters Events Sustainable Business on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Reuters Events Sustainable Business
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/reuters-events-sustainable-business
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Reuters Events Sustainable Business

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735058/Special-Thomson-Reuters-Report--ESG-The-SEC-Point-of-View

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
