Axe Elite is a Tech Enabled Sales and Marketing Organization

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The company with the slogan "Be Elite" currently focuses on renovating the culture and diversity of the telecommunication industry and developing young people to become professional technology specialists.

Axe Elite's mission is to expand and diversify the telecommunication industry. Their people exemplify the culture and dedication of Axe Elite to help this generation by providing them with a vehicle that is the opposite of the traditional way.

Axe Elite prides itself in providing an opportunity to anyone regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or background. That is why anyone can thrive regardless of gender, background, or experience at Axe Elite.

In fact, 92% of all Axe Elite agents do not have prior experience in telecom business. Moreover, with specialized training designed and created by the CEO and founder Albert Shakhnazarov, it usually takes 12 weeks to get someone fully onboarded and confident to assist clients all over the nation.

What inspired Albert Shakhnazarov to start the company Axe Elite was having been overlooked by people and companies before.

"I knew I had greatness in me and the problem I faced most of the time was no one wanted to help me uncover it. I promised myself that one day I will help many people find their greatness." He shares.

This opportunity has been designed for the people who have always wanted more out of life but simply didn't know how to get it. The Axe Elite system has created a step-by-step process that allows people to grow and develop themselves while making money.

There is no company that is doing what Axe Elite is doing today. They closed off 2022 with an exhilarating banquet where they rewarded their leadership with over 100,000 USD in bonuses.

The Axe Elite team provided agents with industry training, motivation, and recognition to generate enthusiasm and engagement for the year ahead by also announcing one of the bonuses to be $50,000 to a top producer of 2023.

"We believe putting people first is a must, the service to many leads to greatness and we are here to serve many clients but to do so we must first serve our own people by giving the best of everything." Albert adds.

Axe Elite started in a small 800 sq ft attic in a bad part of Hartford, Connecticut, and now due to the mission spreading like wildfire, the company ended up acquiring state of the art headquarters in the heart of Wethersfield CT with 16,000 SQFT.

Their goal for 2023 to be bigger, better, and stronger, and the only way they can do that is by having more people believe in what they believe in which is why anyone can go from average to Elite.

About Axe Elite:

Axe Elite is a one-stop shop that offers a multitude of products and services to its customers. Their business strategy is to provide convenience and efficiency to clients, gaining loyalty as well as revenue. Currently operating in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. They have direct contracts with over 180 carriers in 8 different industries.

