Regulatory News:

EFFECTIVE INVESTMENTS TO INCREASE CAPACITY

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), the leading European and the third-largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, announces the construction of two additional furnaces by 2025 and 2026 to increase its capacity production and respond to market's needs.

These two new additional furnaces will be located in Spain and Italy, by 2025 and 2026.

GOING FURTHER IN VERALLIA'S INVESTMENT PLAN

In the framework of the 2022 2024 strategic plan, the Group announced to build three new furnaces, one per year, to increase production capacity by around 400 kilotonnes year by 2024.

In line with this strategy, the first furnace was commissioned at the Jacutinga plant (Brazil) at the end of 2022.

Two others which are already under construction will be fully operational during 2024, in Campo Bom (Brazil) and Pescia (Italy). They will be both powered by oxy- combustion, reducing CO2 emissions by 18 compared to traditional technology.

With today's announcement of two additional furnaces, Verallia is completing its capacity footprint to meet customer needs in the coming years. These two new furnaces will incorporate new technologies to support the Group sustainable growth.

Patrice Lucas, CEO of Verallia declared:

"We are walking the talk. As committed with our strategic plan, we are building additional capacity: Jacutinga has been launched, Campo Bom and Pescia projects are progressing as planned. With this announcement of two additional furnaces in Europe by 2026, we are pursuing our ambition to follow customers' and market's needs, to sustain our sustainable profitable growth

The Group's annual results will be announced on February 15, 2023.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.7 billion in 2021. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005544/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Annabel Fuder, Anne Mauvieux Isabelle Fillaud

verallia@wellcom.fr

+33 (0)1 46 34 60 60