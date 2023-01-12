Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 12 janvier/January 2023) - The common shares of E-Power Resources Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'E-Power Resources Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

E-Power Resources Inc. est une société en phase d'exploration engagée principalement dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés de graphite au Québec. Son actif phare, la propriété Tetepisca Graphite, est situé dans le district Tetepisca Graphite de la région de la Côte-Nord du Québec, à environ 215 kilomètres du port de Baie-Comeau.

Issuer/Émetteur: E-Power Resources Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EPR Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 23 132 662 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 373 333 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 26886Q 10 6 ISIN: CA 26886Q 10 6 3 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 13 janvier/January 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Capital Transfer Agency

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for EPR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com