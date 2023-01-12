Trialbee, the leader in data and technology-based patient recruitment and enrollment for clinical trials, today announced the addition of Kristopher Sarajian as Vice President of Marketing to its already impressive leadership team. The appointment comes as Trialbee accelerates its momentum and growth in demand for the Honey enrollment platform and expert patient matching powered by real-world data.

In this role, Sarajian will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies including developing its brand story, thought leadership, sales enablement, and customer engagement to accelerate Trialbee's market leadership position. He will report directly to CEO Matt Walz.

"Throughout my career, I've always tried to get closer to the patient, and you don't get much closer than connecting patients and their families directly to better clinical trials," said Sarajian. "If you haven't experienced Trialbee lately, the company has quietly been pioneering exciting new ways to solve patient recruitment and enrollment challenges with its revolutionary Trialbee Honey platform, expert matching services, and Omnichannel partnership programs. I saw a great opportunity in joining this incredible team and global culture on their mission to bring clinical trials to millions of patients worldwide."

Prior to joining Trialbee, Sarajian expanded and led the marketing function at DrugDev (an IQVIA company), created and launched the Signant Health brand following the merger of Bracket and CRF Health, and most recently redefined the go-to-market strategy at ClinOne.

"Kris brings with him a unique blend of marketing expertise and deep knowledge of the clinical trial industry. His passion for making a real impact on patient health makes him an ideal addition as we continue to grow," said Walz. "He will bring a fresh perspective on how we share the story of Trialbee and will be a valued partner on our mission to solve real recruitment challenges with data-driven insights that are primed to transform the industry."

As VP of Marketing, Sarajian will develop educational content and customer case studies to showcase the value and best practices of Trialbee solutions, including:

The Trialbee Honey platform to track and measure all global recruitment activities, regardless of provider, with exclusive data-driven insights.

Trialbee Hive technology for precise patient recruitment matching globally.

Trialbee Honey Omnichannel, an indication-specific ecosystem of experienced recruitment partners to simplify the patient journey and reduce the site burden of managing referrals.

Sarajian is the latest addition to Trialbee's experienced leadership team. Over the past 12 months, the company has named Jo Holton as VP of Global Sales, Gaynor Anders as Chief Delivery Officer, Lars Vange Jørgensen as VP of Software Engineering, and Maggie Adamski as Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient recruitment and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real-world data and applies data science to find patients globally. Trialbee Honey simplifies the journey into clinical research for patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites, and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Trialbee Honey Omnichannel enables tracking for multiple recruitment sources while providing data for all global recruitment activities, empowering study teams to drive better enrollment and diversity outcomes for their trial. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, virtual/decentralized sites, and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

