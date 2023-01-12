Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 ISIN: FR0000125486 Ticker-Symbol: SQU 
Tradegate
12.01.23
17:53 Uhr
100,84 Euro
+0,64
+0,64 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,96101,4018:09
101,02101,3218:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2023 | 17:48
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI: ASF successfully issued a 10-year €700 million bond

Nanterre, 12 January 2023

ASF successfully issued a 10-year €700 million bond

ASF (Autoroutes du Sud de la France) has successfully issued a €700 million bond due to mature in January 2033 and carrying an annual coupon of 3.25%.

With an oversubscription ratio of 1.5x, the bond issue reflects the market's trust in company's credit ratings (Standard & Poor's: A-, stable outlook, Moody's: A3, stable outlook).

Performed under its EMTN programme, this issue enables ASF to extend its average debt maturity in good conditions despite a volatile market environment, considering the current situation in the credit market.

The joint bookrunners for the deal were BNP Paribas and Natixis (Global Coordinators), Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley, MUFG and Santander.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com


Attachment

  • CPVINCI_ASF_20230112_VA

VINCI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.