VINCI: ASF successfully issued a 10-year €700 million bond

Nanterre, 12 January 2023

ASF successfully issued a 10-year €700 million bond

ASF (Autoroutes du Sud de la France) has successfully issued a €700 million bond due to mature in January 2033 and carrying an annual coupon of 3.25%.

With an oversubscription ratio of 1.5x, the bond issue reflects the market's trust in company's credit ratings (Standard & Poor's: A-, stable outlook, Moody's: A3, stable outlook).

Performed under its EMTN programme, this issue enables ASF to extend its average debt maturity in good conditions despite a volatile market environment, considering the current situation in the credit market.

The joint bookrunners for the deal were BNP Paribas and Natixis (Global Coordinators), Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley, MUFG and Santander.

