Donnerstag, 12.01.2023
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
WKN: 909497 ISIN: CA8029121057 Ticker-Symbol: SB7 
Tradegate
11.01.23
12:42 Uhr
24,350 Euro
-0,080
-0,33 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPUTO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPUTO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,43024,57018:27
24,44024,55018:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2023 | 17:06
Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) - Saputo will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's results.

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

  • Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12421

Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the "Investors" section of Saputo's website (www.saputo.com), under "Calendar of Events".

  • Conference line (audio only): 1-800-954-0584

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo's website (www.saputo.com) in the "Investors" section, under "Calendar of Events". A replay of the conference call will also be available until Friday, February 17, 2023, 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22025772).

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
