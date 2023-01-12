Anzeige
WKN: A3C9UX ISIN: SE0016101521 Ticker-Symbol: 7ST0 
12.01.23
1,521 Euro
+0,026
+1,74 %
GlobeNewswire
12.01.2023 | 17:58
68 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loan issued by Advanced SolTech Sweden AB on STO FN Sustainable Bonds (24/23)

The following bond loan issued by Advanced SolTech Sweden AB will have a new
last trading date. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

ISIN     New Last Trading Day
SE0012012680 2023-06-28     


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1111904
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
