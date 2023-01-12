Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporations Strengthens its Retail Portfolio with Acquisition of France-based Octave

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Octave, a France-based software company specializing in POS Software and offering an end-to-end omnichannel solution to their retail customers worldwide.

For 26 years, Octave has been helping its clients streamline their retail operations through their best-in-class ERP Retail and Commercial Management Software. Their flagship product, Unity, is an all-encompassing modular solution that provides a variety of functions including CRM (customer relationship), In-store mobility, eCommerce CMS and NF Certified cash register

"Octave supports retail companies during their digital transformation by providing them with a complete software suite for omnichannel commerce. In this very dynamic market, we are delighted to partner with Valsoft to strengthen our development and continue our market conquest," said Michel Perrinet, CEO of Octave. "As our parent company, Valsoft will bring us its know-how, tools, and resources to support our ambitions."

With this latest acquisition, Aspire (the operating arm of Valsoft Corporation) continues its investment and growth in the Retail POS Vertical. Octave can leverage Aspire's existing presence in the space to strengthen its presence in the European market and expand globally. Octave is headquartered in Angers, two hours outside of Paris, and is an optimal gateway for the rest of the European and international markets.

"We're delighted to welcome our colleagues at Octave to the Valsoft family," said Jeffrey Messud, Operating Partner at Aspire Software. "It is our first major acquisition in France. In addition, Octave fits our ambition to develop our offering within the POS market. We will continue our efforts with the Octave team to drive growth and product initiatives."

About Octave

Since the company's foundation in 1996, Octave has been working with customers hand in hand to develop cutting-edge technology, initially in production management and subsequently in Retail POS since their pivot to e-commerce in 2004.

About Valsoft Corporation

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel, Elisa Marcon, Corporate Paralegal, and David Felicissimo, General Counsel. Externally, Valsoft was represented by Baudouin Gueyffier of Addleshaw Goddard LLP (Paris, France). Shareholders of Octave were represented by Nelly Muller from Avoconseil (Angers, France).

