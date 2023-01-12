Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract -2

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
WKN: A3CRZT ISIN: FR0013333077 
Frankfurt
12.01.23
09:15 Uhr
1,670 Euro
+0,026
+1,58 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical 12-Jan-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical

Aix-en-Provence, January 12, 2023 - 17h45 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:

-- 110,144 shares

-- EUR 22,697.72

During the second half of 2022, were traded a total of:

-- on buy side, 32,258 shares for EUR 82,181.80 (333 executions)

-- on sell side, 13,900 shares for EUR 33,571.60 (208 executions)

As a reminder:

-- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidityaccount:

-- 91,786 shares

-- EUR 41,304.07

-- During the first half of 2022, were traded a total of:

-- on buy side, 38,811 shares for EUR 177,637.19 (359 executions)

-- on sell side, 12,062 shares for EUR 51,976.96 (173 executions)

-- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR 400,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day 
Period from 07/01/2022 to 12/31/2022 
       BUY SIDE                       SELL SIDE 
DATE 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
01/07/2022   3  366  1,273.68 1  1   3.58 
04/07/2022   -  -   -     2  200  714.00 
05/07/2022   4  600  2,082.00 -  -   - 
06/07/2022   1  1   3.44   1  1   3.44 
07/07/2022   3  401  1,387.46 -  -   - 
08/07/2022   2  200  680.00  1  1   3.41 
11/07/2022   4  60   201.60  -  -   - 
12/07/2022   4  346  1,141.80 1  1   3.30 
13/07/2022   1  1   3.30   1  1   3.30 
14/07/2022   1  1   3.31   1  1   3.31 
15/07/2022   2  196  638.96  1  1   3.30 
18/07/2022   4  601  1,905.17 1  1   3.23 
19/07/2022   1  5   15.70   -  -   - 
20/07/2022   -  -   -     2  100  331.00 
21/07/2022   2  2   6.66   1  8   26.72 
22/07/2022   2  51   162.18  1  1   3.34 
25/07/2022   7  245  774.20  -  -   - 
26/07/2022   1  1   3.14   1  1   3.14 
27/07/2022   -  -   -     2  100  322.00 
28/07/2022   3  101  317.14  3  81   263.25 
29/07/2022   4  201  623.10  2  21   68.04 
01/08/2022   -  -   -     3  133  429.59 
02/08/2022   1  1   3.20   2  23   74.75 
03/08/2022   1  1   3.25   1  1   3.25 
04/08/2022   5  800  2,504.00 -  -   - 
05/08/2022   -  -   -     3  245  786.45 
08/08/2022   -  -   -     3  56   178.64 
09/08/2022   1  1   3.11   1  1   3.11 
10/08/2022   1  1   3.10   4  145  465.45 
11/08/2022   4  344  1,062.96 5  400  1,280.00 
12/08/2022   1  1   3.10   2  2   6.30 
15/08/2022   4  1,018 3,237.24 4  259  833.98 
16/08/2022   8  442  1,409.98 1  40   130.00 
17/08/2022   3  351  1,091.61 1  1   3.13 
18/08/2022   7  701  2,208.15 1  1   3.20 
19/08/2022   5  400  1,252.00 -  -   - 
22/08/2022   3  101  318.15  1  1   3.16 
23/08/2022   5  421  1,313.52 1  1   3.16 
24/08/2022   27 3,045 9,013.20 3  240  720.00 
25/08/2022   14 1,181 3,531.19 -  -   - 
26/08/2022   2  400  1,192.00 1  1   3.10 
29/08/2022   7  1,031 2,938.35 2  600  1,812.00 
30/08/2022   3  401  1,154.88 1  1   2.91 
31/08/2022   7  701  1,899.71 7  801  2,403.00 
02/09/2022   2  400  1,128.00 -  -   - 
05/09/2022   5  550  1,512.50 -  -   - 
06/09/2022   -  -   -     1  300  870.00 
07/09/2022   -  -   -     4  600  1,806.00 
08/09/2022   1  200  562.00  -  -   - 
09/09/2022   3  200  578.00  -  -   - 
12/09/2022   -  -   -     4  600  1,818.00 
13/09/2022   4  425  1,262.25 8  1,200 3,720.00 
14/09/2022   7  639  1,891.44 -  -   - 
15/09/2022   2  53   153.70  -  -   - 
16/09/2022   7  1,122 3,107.94 -  -   - 
19/09/2022   -  -   -     1  1   2.80 
20/09/2022   4  600  1,530.00 1  5   14.00 
21/09/2022   3  401  974.43  2  201  512.55 
22/09/2022   -  -   -     4  200  510.00 
23/09/2022   2  200  500.00  -  -   - 
26/09/2022   2  200  460.00  -  -   - 
27/09/2022   1  1   2.30   1  1   2.30 
28/09/2022   2  13   29.12   -  -   - 
29/09/2022   3  358  794.76  1  1   2.26 
30/09/2022   1  30   66.00   -  -   - 
03/10/2022   3  400  844.00  -  -   - 
04/10/2022   8  1,002 2,034.06 1  1   2.15 
05/10/2022   3  399  786.03  1  1   2.10 
06/10/2022   2  400  768.00  5  361  722.00 
07/10/2022   1  1   1.90   1  1   1.90 
10/10/2022   5  700  1,267.00 1  3   6.00 
11/10/2022   2  200  360.00  1  200  380.00 
12/10/2022   -  -   -     3  200  360.00 
13/10/2022   4  750  1,320.00 -  -   - 
14/10/2022   1  1   1.73   3  301  535.78 
17/10/2022   1  1   1.75   7  601  1,111.85 
18/10/2022   2  14   25.90   6  401  769.92 
19/10/2022   1  187  345.95  3  200  390.00 
20/10/2022   5  601  1,105.84 3  9   17.46 
21/10/2022   8  720  1,353.60 2  63   122.85 
24/10/2022   4  201  381.90  2  2   3.90 
25/10/2022   2  300  564.00  2  10   19.50 
26/10/2022   6  751  1,396.86 1  1   1.94 
27/10/2022   3  300  543.00  2  200  372.00 
28/10/2022   1  1   1.89   1  1   1.89 
31/10/2022   7  735  1,323.00 -  -   - 
01/11/2022   2  16   28.16   4  148  266.40 
02/11/2022   2  151  268.78  2  54   97.20 
03/11/2022   -  -   -     2  367  664.27 
04/11/2022   -  -   -     3  42   77.28 
07/11/2022   -  -   -     2  191  351.44 
08/11/2022   2  300  537.00  1  1   1.86 
09/11/2022   1  1   1.78   1  1   1.78 
10/11/2022   2  51   90.78   1  14   25.48 
11/11/2022   2  150  270.00  -  -   - 
14/11/2022   2  90   160.20  1  100  182.00 
15/11/2022   3  160  288.00  1  1   1.81 
16/11/2022   -  -   -     2  160  288.00 
17/11/2022   -  -   -     1  5   9.00 
18/11/2022   2  151  265.76  1  1   1.76 
21/11/2022   -  -   -     1  1   1.78 
22/11/2022   1  1   1.76   2  36   64.80 
23/11/2022   1  145  258.10  4  685  1,267.25 
24/11/2022   3  351  631.80  4  601  1,135.89 
25/11/2022   1  150  270.00  1  300  570.00 
29/11/2022   2  11   19.80   3  121  222.64 
30/11/2022   3  142  255.60  2  125  230.00 
01/12/2022   4  303  539.34  -  -   - 
02/12/2022   6  751  1,321.76 1  1   1.80 
05/12/2022   2  200  348.00  2  380  676.40 
06/12/2022   3  201  349.74  2  143  251.68 
07/12/2022   2  151  256.70  3  79   139.83 
08/12/2022   1  200  332.00  1  259  442.89 
09/12/2022   -  -   -     3  335  582.90 
12/12/2022   1  200  340.00  2  7   12.39 
15/12/2022   3  401  665.66  3  401  677.69 
19/12/2022   -  -   -     3  130  218.40 
20/12/2022   -  -   -     3  21   35.28 
21/12/2022   1  1   1.68   1  1   1.68 
22/12/2022   1  50   82.50   -  -   - 
23/12/2022   1  1   1.66   1  1   1.66 
27/12/2022   1  150  247.50  1  49   82.32 
28/12/2022   1  1   1.68   1  1   1.68 
30/12/2022   1  1   1.67   1  1   1.67 
TOTAL     333 32,258 82,181.80 208 13,900 33,571.60

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative implants to restore critical physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies. KaliosTM is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL          ACTIFIN, Financial communications 
Sébastien LADET          Ghislaine GASPARETTO 
Chief executive Officer      +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 
investor@affluentmedical.com    affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, Financial press relations 
Isabelle DRAY           PRIMATICE, Public relations France 
                  Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS 
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 29        +33 (0) 6 78 12 97 95 
idray@actifin.fr          thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1533997 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1533997 12-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1533997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
