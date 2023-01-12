DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical

Aix-en-Provence, January 12, 2023 - 17h45 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:

-- 110,144 shares

-- EUR 22,697.72

During the second half of 2022, were traded a total of:

-- on buy side, 32,258 shares for EUR 82,181.80 (333 executions)

-- on sell side, 13,900 shares for EUR 33,571.60 (208 executions)

As a reminder:

-- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidityaccount:

-- 91,786 shares

-- EUR 41,304.07

-- During the first half of 2022, were traded a total of:

-- on buy side, 38,811 shares for EUR 177,637.19 (359 executions)

-- on sell side, 12,062 shares for EUR 51,976.96 (173 executions)

-- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR 400,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day Period from 07/01/2022 to 12/31/2022 BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR 01/07/2022 3 366 1,273.68 1 1 3.58 04/07/2022 - - - 2 200 714.00 05/07/2022 4 600 2,082.00 - - - 06/07/2022 1 1 3.44 1 1 3.44 07/07/2022 3 401 1,387.46 - - - 08/07/2022 2 200 680.00 1 1 3.41 11/07/2022 4 60 201.60 - - - 12/07/2022 4 346 1,141.80 1 1 3.30 13/07/2022 1 1 3.30 1 1 3.30 14/07/2022 1 1 3.31 1 1 3.31 15/07/2022 2 196 638.96 1 1 3.30 18/07/2022 4 601 1,905.17 1 1 3.23 19/07/2022 1 5 15.70 - - - 20/07/2022 - - - 2 100 331.00 21/07/2022 2 2 6.66 1 8 26.72 22/07/2022 2 51 162.18 1 1 3.34 25/07/2022 7 245 774.20 - - - 26/07/2022 1 1 3.14 1 1 3.14 27/07/2022 - - - 2 100 322.00 28/07/2022 3 101 317.14 3 81 263.25 29/07/2022 4 201 623.10 2 21 68.04 01/08/2022 - - - 3 133 429.59 02/08/2022 1 1 3.20 2 23 74.75 03/08/2022 1 1 3.25 1 1 3.25 04/08/2022 5 800 2,504.00 - - - 05/08/2022 - - - 3 245 786.45 08/08/2022 - - - 3 56 178.64 09/08/2022 1 1 3.11 1 1 3.11 10/08/2022 1 1 3.10 4 145 465.45 11/08/2022 4 344 1,062.96 5 400 1,280.00 12/08/2022 1 1 3.10 2 2 6.30 15/08/2022 4 1,018 3,237.24 4 259 833.98 16/08/2022 8 442 1,409.98 1 40 130.00 17/08/2022 3 351 1,091.61 1 1 3.13 18/08/2022 7 701 2,208.15 1 1 3.20 19/08/2022 5 400 1,252.00 - - - 22/08/2022 3 101 318.15 1 1 3.16 23/08/2022 5 421 1,313.52 1 1 3.16 24/08/2022 27 3,045 9,013.20 3 240 720.00 25/08/2022 14 1,181 3,531.19 - - - 26/08/2022 2 400 1,192.00 1 1 3.10 29/08/2022 7 1,031 2,938.35 2 600 1,812.00 30/08/2022 3 401 1,154.88 1 1 2.91 31/08/2022 7 701 1,899.71 7 801 2,403.00 02/09/2022 2 400 1,128.00 - - - 05/09/2022 5 550 1,512.50 - - - 06/09/2022 - - - 1 300 870.00 07/09/2022 - - - 4 600 1,806.00 08/09/2022 1 200 562.00 - - - 09/09/2022 3 200 578.00 - - - 12/09/2022 - - - 4 600 1,818.00 13/09/2022 4 425 1,262.25 8 1,200 3,720.00 14/09/2022 7 639 1,891.44 - - - 15/09/2022 2 53 153.70 - - - 16/09/2022 7 1,122 3,107.94 - - - 19/09/2022 - - - 1 1 2.80 20/09/2022 4 600 1,530.00 1 5 14.00 21/09/2022 3 401 974.43 2 201 512.55 22/09/2022 - - - 4 200 510.00 23/09/2022 2 200 500.00 - - - 26/09/2022 2 200 460.00 - - - 27/09/2022 1 1 2.30 1 1 2.30 28/09/2022 2 13 29.12 - - - 29/09/2022 3 358 794.76 1 1 2.26 30/09/2022 1 30 66.00 - - - 03/10/2022 3 400 844.00 - - - 04/10/2022 8 1,002 2,034.06 1 1 2.15 05/10/2022 3 399 786.03 1 1 2.10 06/10/2022 2 400 768.00 5 361 722.00 07/10/2022 1 1 1.90 1 1 1.90 10/10/2022 5 700 1,267.00 1 3 6.00 11/10/2022 2 200 360.00 1 200 380.00 12/10/2022 - - - 3 200 360.00 13/10/2022 4 750 1,320.00 - - - 14/10/2022 1 1 1.73 3 301 535.78 17/10/2022 1 1 1.75 7 601 1,111.85 18/10/2022 2 14 25.90 6 401 769.92 19/10/2022 1 187 345.95 3 200 390.00 20/10/2022 5 601 1,105.84 3 9 17.46 21/10/2022 8 720 1,353.60 2 63 122.85 24/10/2022 4 201 381.90 2 2 3.90 25/10/2022 2 300 564.00 2 10 19.50 26/10/2022 6 751 1,396.86 1 1 1.94 27/10/2022 3 300 543.00 2 200 372.00 28/10/2022 1 1 1.89 1 1 1.89 31/10/2022 7 735 1,323.00 - - - 01/11/2022 2 16 28.16 4 148 266.40 02/11/2022 2 151 268.78 2 54 97.20 03/11/2022 - - - 2 367 664.27 04/11/2022 - - - 3 42 77.28 07/11/2022 - - - 2 191 351.44 08/11/2022 2 300 537.00 1 1 1.86 09/11/2022 1 1 1.78 1 1 1.78 10/11/2022 2 51 90.78 1 14 25.48 11/11/2022 2 150 270.00 - - - 14/11/2022 2 90 160.20 1 100 182.00 15/11/2022 3 160 288.00 1 1 1.81 16/11/2022 - - - 2 160 288.00 17/11/2022 - - - 1 5 9.00 18/11/2022 2 151 265.76 1 1 1.76 21/11/2022 - - - 1 1 1.78 22/11/2022 1 1 1.76 2 36 64.80 23/11/2022 1 145 258.10 4 685 1,267.25 24/11/2022 3 351 631.80 4 601 1,135.89 25/11/2022 1 150 270.00 1 300 570.00 29/11/2022 2 11 19.80 3 121 222.64 30/11/2022 3 142 255.60 2 125 230.00 01/12/2022 4 303 539.34 - - - 02/12/2022 6 751 1,321.76 1 1 1.80 05/12/2022 2 200 348.00 2 380 676.40 06/12/2022 3 201 349.74 2 143 251.68 07/12/2022 2 151 256.70 3 79 139.83 08/12/2022 1 200 332.00 1 259 442.89 09/12/2022 - - - 3 335 582.90 12/12/2022 1 200 340.00 2 7 12.39 15/12/2022 3 401 665.66 3 401 677.69 19/12/2022 - - - 3 130 218.40 20/12/2022 - - - 3 21 35.28 21/12/2022 1 1 1.68 1 1 1.68 22/12/2022 1 50 82.50 - - - 23/12/2022 1 1 1.66 1 1 1.66 27/12/2022 1 150 247.50 1 49 82.32 28/12/2022 1 1 1.68 1 1 1.68 30/12/2022 1 1 1.67 1 1 1.67 TOTAL 333 32,258 82,181.80 208 13,900 33,571.60

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative implants to restore critical physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies. KaliosTM is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, Financial communications Sébastien LADET Ghislaine GASPARETTO Chief executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, Financial press relations Isabelle DRAY PRIMATICE, Public relations France Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 +33 (0) 6 78 12 97 95 idray@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

