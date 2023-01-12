DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback January 12, 2023

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

Levallois, le 12 janvier 2023

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 05 au 11 janvier 2023

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition Marché financier nombre d'actions) des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 05/01/2023 FR0000033888 6 185,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 06/01/2023 FR0000033888 5 185,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 09/01/2023 FR0000033888 5 185,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 10/01/2023 FR0000033888 5 185,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 11/01/2023 FR0000033888 5 185,0000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

