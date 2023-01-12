DJ American Green (OTC:ERBB) Architectural Plans for Its 40,000 s.f. Cypress Chill Cannabis Grow are in the Final Review Phase

PHOENIX, AZ

Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it has submitted architectural plans for its 40K sf Cypress Chill cannabis grow operation to the City of Phoenix and the plans are now in the final review phase. The Company purchased the building in May of 2022. American Green plans to begin the full construction and renovation process once it gets final plan approval and the building receives its permits.

The Company hopes to receive that approval near the end of February 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYkNSyl-OuU

The City has recently incorporated brand new cannabis building requirements that American Green's architects were able to complete while the plans were still in review allowing the process to continue without delay. This saves American Green time and money, both now, and in the future, by greatly reducing architectural plan changes.

Although the project has taken longer than The Company expected due to supply chain issues that directly affected building design, architectural plans, and securing proper grow equipment, we are extremely excited to move forward and towards completion. Recently, 21 air sterilization units and two fluid coolers were delivered to Cypress Chill.

"I can't stress enough how important it has been that American Greens architectural firm is using the self-certification process to move forward through the review phase of its architectural plans and we hope to complete this project in early 2024," said David G. Gwyther, president.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly-traded Company in the cannabis sector. American Green, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding Company and shareholder value.

