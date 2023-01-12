The "Norway Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Norway data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.25% during 2022-2027. Norway is among the prominent locations across the region regarding the availability and usage of renewable energy sources.

The government has taken several initiatives to grow renewable energy adoption, such as setting targets for achieving net zero emissions by the year 2050. The district heating system is among the major initiatives the country has significantly adopted toward a sustainable economy.

The Government of Norway is actively working to support the growth of the data center industry in the country. For instance, in 2018, the government introduced a Data Center Development Strategy (DCDS) to establish Norway as a Data Center Nation.

In June 2021, the Norwegian data center industry announced the establishment of Norsk Datasenterindustri (Norwegian Data Center Industry) to strengthen the industry in Norway.

Global cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, IBM, and Microsoft Azure have a presence in the country. In September 2021, Microsoft announced the launch of three availability zones in its Norway East Azure Cloud region in Oslo. In addition, in October 2022, Google plans to establish the new Google cloud region in Norway.

In Norway, several sectors, such as BFSI, healthcare, education, hospitality, government, and transport, have migrated their resources to the cloud region. For instance, Moss Municipality has shifted some applications to Microsoft Azure.

In terms of 5G connectivity, telecom operators such as Telia, Nokia, Telenor, Ice, Ericsson, and Equinor, are involved in deploying the 5G network services across the country. For instance, in July 2022, Eltel Norway signed an agreement with Telenor to upgrade Telenor's telecommunication network with 5G network technology.

The Government of Norway has established The Norwegian Industrial Property Office (NIPO), which offers Norwegian industrial development and promotion of economic growth. This is expected to increase further availability of area and opportunities for industrial investment in the country.

Norway data center market has several local and global operators, such as Green Mountain, LEFDAL MINE DATACENTER, Bulk Infrastructure, Basefarm (Orange), and STORESPEED are some of the major colocation operators in the country.

In addition, the country also witnessed investments from new entrants such as AQ Compute, STACK Infrastructure, and Namsos Datasenter.

The country witnessed the entry of new global service providers through acquisitions. For instance, in March 2022, IPI Partners announced operating its recently acquired DigiPlex's data centers in Norway under the name of STACK Infrastructure EMEA unit.

The increase in the deployment of the 5g network connectivity is aiding the Edge data centers investments that offer low latency and easy connectivity to tier II and tier III cities. For instance, in February 2022, Namsos Datasenter, in partnership with Keysource, a service provider, announced the deployment of an edge data center in Norway, which is expected to be operational in 2023.

Most of the facilities developed in the country adopt the district heating concept to supply the excess heat generated by the facilities to the local commercial and residential buildings. For instance, Green Mountain announced the expansion of its RJU1-Rjukan facility and plans to share waste heat from the facility with a nearby land-based fish farm.

Several operators in the country are investing in sustainable operations for their data centers. For instance, Green Mountain's upcoming project Kalberg site is powered by the Statnett substation, which is powered by three hydropower production projects. The site will have a 100% renewable energy supply from wind and hydro sources.

Norway data center market has a significant presence of local and global vendors regarding IT, support, and general construction services. For instance, CTS Nordics have been selected to provide design build services for Green Mountain's data center expansion project in Oslo.

Data Center Investors

Bulk Infrastructure

Green Mountain

Green Edge Compute

STORESPEED

New Entrants

AQ Compute

Namsos Datasenter

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

