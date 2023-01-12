Regulatory News:

In light of what was recently published in Italian newspapers about NHOA's (Paris:NHOA) appointment of financial advisors for the search of a possible financial partner for Atlante, the Company is constantly reviewing options to improve shareholder value and, among them and as already indicated in the Company's disclosure, options to finance the development of Atlante, including the possibility to open the capital to third party investors and particularly in light of the recent acceleration.

The Company does not confirm, deny or comment further the content of what was published in the press.

