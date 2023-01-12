The East Nashville community includes four-bedroom/bath, two-car garage homes

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Movement Property Group, founded by Matt Kirkegaard, along with Harpeth Valley Homes, are excited to announce the formulation and integration of Lockewood Townhomes in the East Nashville housing market.

The housing market in the city of Nashville, Tenn., continues to expand, courtesy of Kirkegaard and Movement Property Group. The new property will span across three-different developments, Lockewood Myrtle, Lockewood Nine, and Lockewood Neill, each with its own respective phase, and including eight-available units following completion of construction.

Accompanying a modern interior design, the Lockewood Townhomes will feature a two-car garage, highlighted by four bedrooms, four bathrooms and rooftop decks as well.

"Lockewood Townhomes, with their modern designs and location in the heart of East Nashville makes for the perfect marriage of high-end and trendy, while still being accessible," said Kirkegaard. "These townhomes are great since you don't need to be hands-on with everything, like managing the lawn and home repairs. Whether you are a busy executive or a performer, these homes are the easiest plug-and-play solution to live in Nashville."

The presale phase will offer interested buyers three-different packages to choose from. Additionally, Movement Property Group is offering introductory incentive and pricing packages.

The Lockewood Townhomes are currently expected to be delivered in the spring of 2023.

For more information regarding the Lockewood Townhomes development and for availability inquiries, buyers are encouraged to visit movementpropertygroup.com/

About Matt Kirkegaard and Movement Property Group

Movement Property Group (Keller Williams), created by musician and real estate agent Matt Kirkegaard, specializes in luxury and affordable housing throughout most of Tennessee, including East and West Nashville, where the company is headquartered. Kirkegaard is accompanied by Ruben Juarez and Aaron Ammon at Movement Property Group. Kirkegaard and Co. strive to make the home buying and home selling processes as efficient and effortless as possible. For more information and to see Movement Property Group's impressive real estate inventory, please visit https://movementpropertygroup.com/.

Full Name: Matt Kirkegaard

Email: Matt@movementpropertygroup.com

