AESARA (www.aesara.com) is delighted to announce the appointment of industry veteran value access strategist Patrizia Berto PharmD, MBA, to the European Strategic Partnerships team.

Based in Italy, within the AESARA Europe team, Patrizia will bring: depth of insight into the Italian market; a broader European perspective on health technology assessment (HTA), pricing reimbursement; and globally-applicable technical expertise in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR). Her exceptional career includes 10 years at pharmaceutical industry giant Glaxo, 12 years as professor of pharmacoeconomics at the University of Padova and a wealth of experience as a senior value access strategy consultant, advising innovative biotechnology, pharmaceutical and med tech clients.

Gavin Outteridge, Managing Director of AESARA Europe said, "I am thrilled to be able to connect Patrizia to AESARA's clients. Adding her depth of expertise strengthens our differentiated, pan-European value access strategy offer. Her direct experience of price, access and reimbursement in the Italian health system is a particular value-add."

Ruslan Horblyuk, Global Head of AESARA Strategic Partnerships added: "Patrizia's arrival further strengthens AESARA's ability to be thought partners for our customers, across all aspects of value, access and HEOR, combining strong global and local perspectives. She brings deep expertise, breadth of experience and a charming bedside manner to her client work, and we're very pleased to welcome her to the Strategic Partnerships team."

"I am truly enthusiastic about joining the AESARA team at this time in my career, when I can really deploy all my competence and experience in favour of such a talented and skilled group of professionals. I hope to teach some, to learn a lot and to put all my experience at the service of AESARA's clients," said Patrizia Berto on her appointment as Principal, AESARA Europe.

