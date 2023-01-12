Lund's Fisheries Inc.: Lund's Fisheries Raises $10,000 for Cape Regional Health System's Dock Mates Program

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Lund's Fisheries is dedicated to supporting the health and welfare of fishermen and fishing families in our community. That is why, for the company's annual Christmas fundraiser, Lund's raised $10,000 for the Cape Regional Health System's Dock Mates program.

Cape Regional is one of the largest healthcare providers in Cape May County, New Jersey, where Lund's Fisheries has its headquarters and significant fishing and processing operations. Their Dock Mates program, which is an outreach program of their CARES (Cape Addiction Recovery Services) division, "is dedicated to improving the health, safety and financial security of fishermen and their families by connecting them with services, care, and information that fits their specific needs." It helps to connect fishermen with healthcare services, as well as provide them with information on insurance and financial options available to them.

"The Dock Mates program does essential work in bringing fishermen the healthcare that they need, in a way that's tailored to the unique challenges of the industry," said Wayne Reichle, President of Lund's Fisheries. "We hope that Dock Mates will be able to use our donation to help as many people as possible."

As part of the program, Dock Mates has representatives available to assist fishermen on a 24/7 basis, and regularly sends representatives to the docks to engage directly with fishermen at work. They help fishermen and their families navigate insurance coverage options, as well as health services and intervention, addiction and recovery treatments. The CARES program also provides Narcan for fishing vessels and facilities, should it ever be needed.

The work of CARES and the Dock Mates program was featured in the recent CBS News/Viacom Documentary, Untreated and Unheard - The Addiction Crisis in America, which featured our own Capt. Bill Miller of the F/V Eva Marie.

In addition to the $10,000 raised directly by Lund's Fisheries, John Saltzman, one of our menhaden spotter pilots, donated an additional $2,000 to Dock Mates.

Lund's Fisheries is committed to this program along with others that impact fishermen and fishing families. President Wayne Reichle, along with Lund's Fisheries employee Jeanette Higbee Dougherty, will be part of the steering committee to coordinate with CARES and Dock Mates on how these funds will be used.

