Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning software-as-a-service-based marketing solutions provider is providing further clarifications on its news release of November 9, 2022 wherein the Company announced that it has engaged Roche Securities Limited ("Roche") to perform investor relations services (the "IR Services"), as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

Roche provides corporate advisory services to Canadian small cap and microcap companies, including advice on mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, corporate restructurings and other matters relating to capital markets. Roche was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Pursuant to an investor relations agreement between the Company and Roche entered into on November 9, 2022 (the "IR Agreement"), as amended on December 13, 2022, Roche has received a cash fee of $5,000 per month over a period of two months for a total of $10,000. The term of the IR Agreement was from November 9, 2022 to December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company granted to Roche, as an Investor Relations Service Provider (as defined by the TSXV policies) 250,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price per Share that is equal to $0.15 being the exercise price not less than the Discounted Market Price at the date of this press release (the "Grant Date"). The Options shall vest quarterly over a 12-month period. All vested Options shall be eligible for exercise for a period ending on the date that is 12 months following the termination of the IR Agreement, being December 31, 2023. To the knowledge of the Company, neither Roche nor its affiliates or associates has any interest directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such interest, other than through Options. Roche is an arm's length party to the Company. Roche provided such IR Services including, but not limited to, communicating with corporate analysts, institutional and professional investors, brokers and small cap managers on behalf of the Company. Roche advised the Company on its public relations and marketing materials.

The IR Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is one of the first AI companies to specialize in marketing technology, MarTech. Marketers deserve a platform to streamline content creation and automate campaigns. SuperBuzz's AI technology generates eye-grabbing content in a few seconds. Using advanced natural language processing models, SuperBuzz creates engaging and intelligent content designed for scaling marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.superbuzz.io. SuperBuzz Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPZ".

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Email: liran@superbuzz.io

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will be taken", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding the engagement and activities of Roche and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of SuperBuzz, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although SuperBuzz has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. SuperBuzz disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151197