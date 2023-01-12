Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports First Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended November 30, 2022. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended 11.30.22 11.30.21 Professional fees - Caldwell 16,975 26,592 Professional fees - IQTalent' 6,714 11,722 Consolidated professional fees 23,689 38,314 Direct expense reimbursements 220 116 Revenues 23,909 38,430 Cost of sales 20,926 30,432 Gross profit 2,763 7,882 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,088 5,954 Restructuring expenses² 2,530 - Acquisition-related expenses³ 675 801 Operating (loss) profit (5,530 ) 1,127 (Loss) earnings before tax (5,410 ) 1,143 Income tax expense (recovery) (1,467 ) 398 Net earnings (loss) after tax (3,943 ) 745 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.152 ) $ 0.029

Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of eliminations of intercompany revenue. Restructuring expenses includes $2,264 of severance expense for staff reductions at IQTalent and $266 in onerous lease costs at Caldwell for the sublease and exit to remote work environment of our San Francisco office. Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTalent purchase price structured as compensation expense, which will end on 12/31/22.

"We experienced a slowing in our business segments in the last quarter of our record-breaking fiscal 2022. That suppressed hiring environment has amplified throughout the first quarter of fiscal 2023, given our clients' growing concerns about rising inflation, interest rates and an impending recession," said John Wallace, chief executive officer.

"Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $23.9 million, representing a 38% decrease over the prior year. The reduced revenue streams coupled with restructuring charges of $2.5 million resulted in a $5.5 million operating loss for the quarter. $5.3 million of the operating loss arose in our IQTalent business segment, whose clients - largely technology and early-stage companies - are among those hit hardest by the economic slowdown. The IQTalent leadership team took quick and decisive action in the first quarter to align costs to revenue levels, reducing staff and third-party consultant headcount, which resulted in severance restructuring costs of $2.3 million. Not included in this severance amount is $1.1 million of carrying costs incurred in September for these severed employees, who were underutilized. We are also exploring strategic alternatives for IQTalent's proprietary software platform, an investment that accounted for approximately $0.5 million of SG&A costs during the first quarter. In total, the actions we have taken in the first quarter will result in the elimination of $3.7 million of go-forward quarterly costs. We continue to weigh pending client demand with current staffing levels and will be taking additional actions, as appropriate, to return the business to sustainable profitability."

Wallace continued: "Clients are broadly talking about beginning to increase hiring somewhat further into the calendar year, with the release of annual hiring plans and budgets. In the meantime, we are adjusting our cost structure to address the ongoing pressure on profitability in these challenging economic conditions. We remain focused on making investments for the long term. To that end, we expanded our Caldwell executive search partner and principal teams by 5 during the first quarter, an 11% increase to our partner count, which will build considerably on revenues as search volumes return."

"We are confident regarding the strength of our company, our team, our service offerings, and our future. Our clients value our ability to provide seamless support for their talent acquisition needs at all levels, and by continuing to diversify our mix of products and services and identify opportunities to cross-collaborate between our two business segments, we expect to return to profitability by the third quarter of this fiscal year."

For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited - in $000s Canadian) As at As at November 30 August 31 2022 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 22,741 35,668 Accounts receivable 19,062 22,882 Income taxes receivable 826 1,280 Unbilled revenue 6,306 6,495 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,668 2,758 52,603 69,083 Non-current assets Investments 754 736 Advances 216 241 Property and equipment 1,989 2,035 Right-of-use assets 4,592 5,345 Intangible assets 183 190 Goodwill 11,198 8,928 Deferred income taxes 6,606 4,730 Total assets 78,141 91,288 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,490 4,021 Compensation payable 34,804 43,866 Lease liability 1,605 1,817 39,899 49,704 Non-current liabilities Compensation payable 2,097 2,105 Lease liability 4,168 4,414 46,164 56,223 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 12,554 12,554 Contributed surplus 15,089 15,045 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,771 960 Retained earnings 2,563 6,506 Total equity 31,977 35,065 Total liabilities and equity 78,141 91,288

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Three months ended November 30 (unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Revenues Professional fees 23,689 38,314 Direct expense reimbursements 220 116 23,909 38,430 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 20,926 30,432 Reimbursed direct expenses 220 116 21,146 30,548 Gross profit 2,763 7,882 Selling, general and administrative 5,088 5,954 Restructuring expenses 2,530 - Acquisition-related expenses 675 801 8,293 6,755 Operating (loss) profit (5,530 ) 1,127 Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 70 112 Investment income (160 ) (5 ) Foreign exchange income (30 ) (123 ) (Loss) earnings before income tax (5,410 ) 1,143 Income tax expense (1,467 ) 398 Net (loss) earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company (3,943 ) 745 (Loss) earnings per share Basic and Diluted $ (0.152 ) $ 0.029

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (unaudited - in $000s Canadian) Three months ended November 30 2022 2021 Net (loss) earnings for the period (3,943 ) 745 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings Loss on marketable securities (4 ) (26 ) Cumulative translation adjustment 815 257 Comprehensive (loss) earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company (3,132 ) 976

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in $000s Canadian) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Cumulative Loss on Retained Earnings/

Contributed Translation Marketable Total (Deficit) Share Capital Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity Balance - August 31, 2021 (1,672 ) 12,157 15,063 215 (11 ) 25,752 Net earnings for the three month period ended November 30, 2021 745 - - - - 745 Employee share option plan share issue - 122 (22 ) - - 100 Share-based payment expense - - 5 - - 5 Loss on marketable securities available for sale - - - - (26 ) (26 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 257 - 257 Balance - November 30, 2021 (927 ) 12,279 15,046 472 (37 ) 26,833 Balance - August 31, 2022 6,506 12,554 15,045 1,043 (83 ) 35,065 Net loss for the three month period ended November 30, 2022 (3,943 ) - - - - (3,943 ) Share-based payment expense - - 44 - - 44 Loss on marketable securities available for sale - - - - (4 ) (4 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 815 - 815 Balance - November 30, 2022 2,563 12,554 15,089 1,858 (87 ) 31,977

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (unaudited - in $000s Canadian) Three months ended November 30 2022 2021 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities



Net (loss) earnings for the period (3,943 ) 745 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 111 92 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 534 531 Amortization of intangible assets 14 13 Amortization of advances 172 168 Interest expense on lease liabilities 70 112 Share based payment expense 44 5 Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (59 ) (160 ) Right-of-use asset impairment 297 - Changes in working capital (7,849 ) (2,168 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,609 ) (662 ) Investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2,179 ) (314 ) Investment in convertible promissory note - (629 ) Purchase of property and equipment (37 ) (44 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,216 ) (987 ) Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (615 ) (582 ) Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan - 100 Sublease payments received - 29 Net cash used in financing activities (615 ) (453 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 513 396 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (12,927 ) (1,708 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 35,668 29,214 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 22,741 27,506

