StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Extension of Warrants Expiring in January 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, announces that it has applied to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of 6,492,420 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") expiring the 16th and 31st of January, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to non-brokered private placements and debenture conversions. None of the Warrants to be extended are held, directly or indirectly, by any insiders of the Company.

The following table identifies the Warrants and their exercise price.

Issue Date Exercise Price Current Expiry Date Number of Warrants 25-Mar-2019 0.72 31-Jan-2023 722,606 23-Apr-2019 0.8 31-Jan-2023 390,626 23-Apr-2019 0.96 31-Jan-2023 220,797 23-Apr-2019 1.528 31-Jan-2023 319,095 10-Jul-2019 1.48 31-Jan-2023 1,448,597 24-Jul-2019 1.48 31-Jan-2023 566,875 19-Feb-2020 0.56 31-Jan-2023 202,344 08-Jul-2020 0.56 31-Jan-2023 31,250 09-Jul-2020 0.56 31-Jan-2023 78,125 28-Sep-2020 0.56 31-Jan-2023 50,782 29-Sep-2020 0.56 31-Jan-2023 54,688 27-Oct-2020 0.56 31-Jan-2023 15,625 25-Jan-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 62,500 28-Jan-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 273,438 29-Jan-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 490,625 29-Jan-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 343,750 25-Feb-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 23,438 01-Mar-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 9,375 09-Mar-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 234,375 25-Mar-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 31,250 18-Aug-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 62,500 19-Aug-2021 0.56 31-Jan-2023 69,653 16-Jan-2020 0.48 16-Jan-2023 790,106

The effective date for amendments to the Warrants will be January 30, 2023, subject to the requisite approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Responding to requests from the shareholders who have participated in these previous financings, we have applied to the TSX to extend the term of warrants granted during these financings to January 31, 2024. This is support from us for those who participate in our financings and, as a possible ongoing source of capital to fund our continuing growth - up to C$6.03 million should all of the warrants be exercised," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "We thank these shareholders for their continuing support."

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

