DJ Trakx Announces Three New indices Focused on High-Net-Worth Investors

New indices will be aimed at French Investment Advisors

PARIS, January XX, 2023 - Trakx, an emerging global fintech company providing thematic Crypto Tradable Indices through its registered Tier-1 trading platform, today announced the launch of three new indices named: Growth, Balanced and Conservative. The new indices are designed to meet the increasing demand for risk adjusted crypto indices from high-net-worth individuals. The indices will have the same security, liquidity, and compliance as all of the company's other established products. Trakx currently offers 18 indices to its clients.

Trakx tradable indices were developed to meet the needs of institutional investors looking for safe and compliant exposure to digital assets. With the emergence of interest from high-net-worth individuals and their investment advisors, Trakx developed these three new indices to offer investors indices that match investors' appetite for risk. Allowing investors to select their desired risk exposure level from Conservative, Growth, and Balance brings a new level of flexibility to investing in Trakx's proprietary indices.

Lionel Rebibo, CEO and Co-Founder of Trakx, commented on the news, "Our team is always looking at customer trends in order to develop new products to meet their needs. We did not want to just develop one new product; instead, we wanted to introduce solutions to answer every investor's risk appetite adding additional methods for our clientele to diversify and hedge their portfolios. In some cases, our indices are a high-net-worth individual's first exposure to cryptos and we wanted to offer an option for every comfort level."

The introduction of the new diversified indices, along with a bitcoin tracker, starts off 2023 right where Trakx left off in 2022. The previous year saw Trakx introduce two new indices and expanded its business - all this despite living through "Crypto Winter".

About Trakx

Trakx is a global fintech company creating new standards for digital asset investments. Through our trading platform, we offer thematic Crypto Tradable Indices and customised solutions, providing sophisticated investors a high degree of compliance, custody, and liquidity. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF).

For more information, please visit us online at www.trakx.io

Trakx Media Relations Contact

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Trakx)

trakxpr@mgroupsc.com

