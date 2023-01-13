EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 13 January 2023 Appointment of non-executive directors Dexus is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Dwyer and Rhoda Phillippo to the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM) as independent non-executive directors, effective 1 February 2023. Ms Dwyer has been a Chair and a non-executive director for over 20 years, with extensive experience across banking and financial services, investment management, property and construction, healthcare, energy and utilities. Her executive career was in investment banking with both Australian and international companies operating in Australia including Ord Minnett (now J P Morgan) and Price Waterhouse (now PricewaterhouseCoopers). Ms Dwyer is currently Chair of Allianz Australia and Elenium Automation and a non-executive director of Lion Beverages Group and a member of the Australian Government's Takeovers Panel. Ms Phillippo has considerable international experience across the energy, financial services, telecommunications, and technology sectors. She has deep experience in the infrastructure sector having held executive roles at HRL Morrison & Co and Lumo Energy. Ms Phillippo is currently Chair of Kinetic IT and a non-executive director of APA Group and Pacific Hydro. She was formerly a non-executive director of Datacom Group, Vocus Group and LINQ, Chair of Snapper Services New Zealand and Deputy Chair of Kiwibank in New Zealand. Warwick Negus, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "I am delighted to welcome Paula and Rhoda to Dexus. These are two highly skilled directors who will bring extensive infrastructure and listed experience to the Board. "These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to maintain Board diversity across skills and experience." Ms Dwyer and Ms Philippo will both join the Board Nomination Committee and stand for election at Dexus's next Annual General Meeting, to be held on 25 October 2023. Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 2 9017 1216

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX:DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.7 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We directly own $18.4 billion of office, industrial, healthcare and infrastructure assets and investments. We manage a further $44.3 billion of investments in our funds management business (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition) which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering outperformance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $17.7 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. We consider sustainability (ESG) to be an integral part of our business with the objectives of Leading Cities, Future Enabled Customers, Strong Communities, Thriving People and an Enriched Environment supporting our overarching goal of Sustained Value. Dexus is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

