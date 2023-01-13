The European Paper Packaging Alliance (EPPA) has this week welcomed a new President and Director General.

At EPPA's General Assembly on 9 January, Antonio D'Amato, CEO of Seda International Packaging Group and former president of Confindustria, the Confederation of Italian Industry, has been elected President. He took over from Eric Le Lay, President of Huhtamaki Fibre Food Service who is now Vice-President of the Alliance.

EPPA also appointed Matti Rantanen, an experienced packaging expert and public affairs professional, as its new Director General.

2023 will be a pivotal year for the European packaging industry as discussions on the EU's proposed Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation heat up. The European Commission is proposing the mass implementation of reusable packaging across a range of sectors in spite of life cycle analysis clearly showing it to be the least sustainable choice. EPPA will be making the case for the best environmental, renewable and recyclable single-use paper packaging.

Incoming EPPA President Antonio D'Amato said:

"I am honoured to take on the Presidency of EPPA again and thank all its members, particularly Eric Le Lay, for their excellent work over the past year. EPPA increasingly represents the leading companies in Europe's paper packaging supply chain, from forest, paper and board producers to converters and brand owners as well. We will maintain our focus on continuing the innovative, sustainable development of single-use paper packaging that is fully integrated in the circular economy.

Our mission is increasingly focused on supporting policymakers to make decisions based on solid scientific evidence. Single-use paper packaging has an essential role to play in reducing CO2 emissions while simultaneously reducing food waste, avoiding water stress and protecting consumer health

Eric Le Lay, President of Fiber Foodservice at Huhtamaki and Vice-President of EPPA said

"I am delighted to pass on the torch to Antonio D'Amato this year. He brings a wealth of experience to the role. Our biggest challenge is to engage constructively on the complex Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation file. We will continue to make the case for recyclable, renewable paper-based packaging at the heart of Europe's circular economy and ensure that policies are based on science and evidence."

Matti Rantanen, Director General of the European Paper Packaging Alliance added:

"I am excited to join EPPA and work to promote recyclable and renewable paper packaging as a solution to achieve a fully circular economy. Reviewing the EU's packaging and packaging waste rules is crucial, yet it must be done rationally and in accordance with scientific evidence. EPPA's studies have shown that in quick-service restaurants, both for in-store consumption and takeaway services, single-use paper packaging is simply better for the environment, the economy and consumer health. I am dedicated to getting this message across. As we continue to feel the effects of climate change and of the global economic crisis everyday, EPPA will continue to offer facts and evidence that should be acknowledged by policy makers."

About EPPA:

The European Paper Packaging Alliance is a non-for-profit food and foodservice packaging association. The priorities of the Alliance are to find concrete solutions to increase recycling and to reduce carbon emissions of food and foodservice packaging without compromising food safety and human health protection. More information is available here.

