Argonne National Laboratory has released an online geospatial mapping tool to support siting decisions and identify areas that are suitable for solar, wind and other clean energy infrastructure projects.From pv magazine USA Argonne National Laboratory has developed a dynamic geospatial mapping tool as a free, open resource to identify suitable locations for solar, wind, and other clean energy infrastructure projects. Based on desired parameters, the tool will generate a "heat map" of ideal locations. Users of the Geospatial Energy Map (GEM) can locate sites with high suitability for clean power ...

