Freitag, 13.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
12.01.23
21:51 Uhr
1,730 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.01.2023 | 08:31
Global Ports Holding PLC: Group Strategic Review

DJ Group Strategic Review

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Group Strategic Review 13-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

Group Strategic Review

Global Ports Holding Plc, the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces that in light of the continued emergence of significant and exciting opportunities in its cruise business it is undertaking a strategic review of the Group's current capital and financing structure.

The purpose of the strategic review is to explore ways to maximise value for all stakeholders and includes a range of potential corporate activity including strategic investments, joint ventures and new partnerships.

A further announcement will be made as appropriate. 

CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 215442 
EQS News ID:  1534175 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534175&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
