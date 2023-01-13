Vilnius-based Green Genius has revealed that it will build an unsubsidized PV installation in Jekabpils, Latvia. Upon completion, the 100 MW project will be the country's largest solar installation to date.Green Genius is set to build a 100 MW of unsubsidized solar in Jekabpils, southeastern Latvia. The Lithuanian renewables developer privately acquired the project and is now in the process of deciding whether the electricity will be commercialized on the spot market, through utility off-takers or power purchase agreements, the company's head of solar, Simonas Šileikis, told pv magazine. "The ...

