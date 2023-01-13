SalMar ASA: Strategic review of SalMar's indirect holding in Frøy ASA

Based on incoming interest regarding Frøy ASA (OSE:FROY) ("Frøy"), NTS ASA ("NTS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of SalMar ASA ("SalMar"), has decided to explore strategic alternatives in Frøy with the aim of maximizing value for its shareholders. NTS currently holds 62,269,112 shares in Frøy representing approximately 72.11% of the shares and votes in Frøy.

NTS has engaged DNB Markets as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS as legal adviser to assist in the strategic review.

Frøy is a leading integrated provider of aqua services to Norwegian salmon farmers. With a team of more than 800 aqua service specialists and a modern fleet of more than 80 vessels, Frøy offers a wide range of infrastructure services to salmon farmers. The service offering includes transport of fish, sorting, counting, cleaning of nets, treatment for diseases and lice, inspection, installation, and maintenance of salmon farming sites.

Further information about the company can be found on: www.froygruppen.no

The strategic review is expected to be concluded within 2023. No decisions have been taken and a transaction, if any, remains subject to market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Frode Arntsen, CEO

Tel: +47 482 06 665

Email: frode.arntsen@salmar.no

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO

Tel: +47 900 84 538

Email: ulrik.steinvik@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tlf: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Håkon Husby 13.01.2023 at 08:30.