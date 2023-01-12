Anzeige
WKN: A0LEKM ISIN: US3364331070 Ticker-Symbol: F3A 
Tradegate
13.01.23
11:29 Uhr
164,50 Euro
-0,28
-0,17 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
RENIXX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2023 | 22:18
First Solar, Inc.: First Solar Completes Sale of 141 MW Luz del Norte Power Plant to Toesca

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) has completed the sale of Luz del Norte, a 141-megawatt (MW)AC utility-scale solar power plant in Copiapó, Chile, to Toesca, an independent asset manager headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

First Solar previously disclosed that it had signed a sale and purchase agreement for the facility on its Q3 2022 earnings call. The terms of the transaction, which was completed in December, 2022, were not disclosed.

About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Media
Reuven Proença
First Solar Media
reuven.proenca@firstsolar.com
Investors
Robyn Remes
First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
