Perovskite solar cells have created excitement in recent years, given their potential to improve virtually every area of PV, but we have yet to see such devices produced at scale. Scientists in Australia have outlined some of the challenges holding them back.The rapid progress made with perovskite solar cells - from the first working devices to efficiencies rivaling commercial silicon PV in little more than a decade - has been well documented, and the solar industry widely expects this technology to play a major role in its future. The question is when. For all the talk of simple, low-cost manufacturing ...

