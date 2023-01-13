Anzeige
Freitag, 13.01.2023
Irre Zahl: Das 10-Billionen-Dollar-Problem! – Der Profiteur!?
13.01.2023 | 11:24
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Exercise of the Issuer's call option

PR Newswire

London, January 13

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc
(incorporated in the England and Wales with limited liability with registered number 07476767)
(the "Issuer")

(LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87)

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE OUTSTANDING

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc

£210,000,000 5 per cent. Guaranteed Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2023
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by, inter alios,
OSPREY ACQUISITIONS LIMITED
under the £10,000,000,000 Guaranteed Secured Medium Term Note Programme
(ISIN: XS1223283091; Common Code: 1223283091)
(the "Notes")

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the above Notes of the exercise of the Issuer's call option (the "Issuer Call Option") pursuant to Condition 6(d) of the Conditions of the Notes. The Issuer will redeem the Notes pursuant to such Issuer Call Option on 30 January 2023 (the "Redemption Date") at par of each Note plus interest accrued (but unpaid) to and including the Redemption Date.

Following the redemption of all outstanding Notes on the Redemption Date, the Issuer will request the UK Financial Conduct Authority to remove any reference to the Notes from the Official List.

Terms used in this notice and not defined herein shall have the same meaning given to them in the Master Definitions Agreement dated 16 June 2021 (as amended) between, amongst others, the Issuer and Deutsche Trustee Company Limited as Note Trustee.

This Notice is given by Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc. For further information, please contact:

Fraser Campbell

Group Treasurer

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

PE29 6XU

Tel: 07890 965226

