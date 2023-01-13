Agrana's strong Q3, with its ability to push through cost increases, led to a good set of results for the first nine months of FY23 (9M23). Revenue was €2.743bn for 9M23, up 26% versus the prior year. Operating profit before exceptional items jumped to €121.6m, +77% versus a year ago. EBIT was €50.2m, down 33.9% vs 9M22, mostly due to an impairment charge in Q2. The outlook for 2022/23 is reaffirmed, with revenues expected to grow 'significantly' (ie 10-50%), group EBIT expected to grow 'very significantly' (ie over 50%) and operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures expected to grow 'significantly'.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...