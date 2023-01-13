Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (FSE: WS0) ("Li-FT" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Yellowknife Lithium Project, Northwest Territories, Canada" with an effective date of December 30, 2022 (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report was prepared for the Yellowknife Lithium Project by Dr. Thomas Hawkins (P.Geo, PhD), an independent consultant and qualified person.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and may be found at www.li-ft.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Li-FT

Li-FT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. Li-FT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Field.

