Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market worth $14.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market by Cleaning Chemicals (Builders, Sequestrants & Inhibitors, Surfactants), End-use Industries (Manufacturing, Automotive & Aerospace, Healthcare), Chemistry Type, Technology and Region- Global Forecast to 2027", will grow to USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 11.2 billion in 2022.





The Manufacturing Cleaning Association states, "Aqueous metal cleaning chemicals are water-based with low or no VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Instead of dissolving grease like solvent metal cleaning chemicals, aqueous metal cleaning chemicals rely on heat, agitation, and additives to break down the contaminants and wash them from the surface of components. Due to the water content, aqueous systems produce minimal hazardous waste, contain no ozone-depleting properties, and offer better operator acceptability.

Rinse technology is the second-largest aqueous-based metal cleaner technology during the forecast period

Rinse technology is majorly used in big spray machines to remove loose soil and chemical residue from the surface of the metal part. It is used to ensure that all the dirt, soil, and chemicals are removed from the object. Rinsing is an important part of the cleaning process. To remove heavy chemical residue sometimes, multiple rinses are required. The volume of the water required for rinsing depends on the type and concentration of the washing chemical used.

Alkaline is projected to be the fastest-growing chemistry type of the aqueous-based metal cleaners' market during the forecast period

Alkaline is the most used chemistry type of aqueous-based metal cleaner. This solution is used to remove grease from various types of metals. Alkaline solutions rinse well after cleaning, and as a result, no residue is left behind. The use of alkaline cleaners is increasing due to the growing awareness of environmental and personal safety associated with chlorinated and petroleum-based solvents. Properties such as nontoxicity, non-volatile, non-combustible, and biodegradability make them environmentally, which drives the market demand.

Builders is the second-largest aqueous-based metal cleaner by cleaning chemicals during the forecast period

Builders are inorganic components that maintain the pH value and reduce water hardness. They act as co-emulsifier and enhance the cleaning efficiency in synergy with surfactants. Builders also keep the removed soil, especially particles, dispersed and prevent them from re-depositing on the metal. With rising pH, they increasingly saponify greases or fatty oils that further contribute to soil removal. Alkaline builders are applied in cases where highly alkaline systems are too aggressive to the metal surface. They are mostly made from phosphates, mainly tri-sodium phosphate, but also silicates or carbonates.

Healthcare is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period

In the healthcare industry, cleaning demands the preparation of the surface for sterilization. Healthcare cleaning procedures aim to keep instruments and equipment clean and sterile, prolong their working life, minimize cross-contamination, and reduce medical waste. The ideal detergent for cleaning reusable instruments should have a neutral pH to prevent corrosion or other surface degradation.

South America is projected to be the second fastest-growing market -during the forecast period

The South American aqueous-based metal cleaners' market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America. The demand for aqueous-based metal cleaners in this region is projected to grow at a lower rate than in Asia Pacific. However, the region is a promising market for aqueous-based metal cleaners owing to stable economic growth and development. The development of the infrastructure sector and improved standard of living are expected to boost vehicle sales.

The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Stepan Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Clariant AG (Switzerland), The Chemours Company (US), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US) and among others.

