Scientists in Indonesia have developed a vacuum technique to lower the temperature of PV modules below the ambient air temperature. They applied it to a solar module in a casing that is resistant to negative pressure.Researchers at the Politeknik Negeri Ujung Pandang in Indonesia have proposed the use of vacuum pressure to reduce the operating temperature of PV modules. "Our vacuum technique is still in the development stage," researcher Suryanto Suryanto told pv magazine. "but our plan is to bring it to the market at some point." The passive cooling method involves a casing to apply negative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...