The Taiwanese authorities have decided, once again, not to reduce feed-in tariff (FIT) rates for PV, as initially planned, in order to support more solar deployment.Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) has announced that FITs for PV installations that went into force in 2022 will remain unchanged in 2023. It originally planned to reduce the tariffs by between 1% and 3%. "The domestic photovoltaic industry is still partially affected by the price of raw materials and labor shortage," the MOEA said in a statement. "However, PV system prices will gradually stabilize in the second half of ...

