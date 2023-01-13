The Guyanese authorities are seeking proposals to deploy eight PV plants linked to storage.The government of Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have jointly launched a tender to deploy 33 MW/34 MWh of solar-plus-storage capacity. The Guyanese authorities said the tender will be divided into three lots. It will enable the selection of eight PV projects, the government said, without disclosing additional technical and financial details. The deadline to submit project proposals is March 6. The procurement exercise is part of the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) Programme. ...

