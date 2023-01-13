SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

" 2022 was another terrific year of safe, consistent and organic growth," said Mike Roffler, Chief Executive Officer and President. " We achieved our highest Net Promoter Score ever, which reflects our unwavering focus on exceptional client service."

Full Year Highlights

Financial Results

Revenues were $5.9 billion, up 16.5%.

Net interest income was $4.8 billion, up 17.5%.

Net income was $1.7 billion, up 12.7%.

Diluted earnings per share of $8.25, up 7.4%.

Loan originations totaled $73.4 billion, our best year ever.

Book value per share was $75.38, up 10.3%.

Tangible book value per share was $74.19, up 10.6%. (1)

Efficiency ratio was 61.7%, compared to 62.5% last year.

Continued Capital and Credit Strength

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.51%.

Nonperforming assets were a low 5 basis points of total assets.

Net charge-offs were only $2.9 million, or less than 1 basis point of average loans.

Continued Franchise Growth

Loans totaled $166.9 billion, up 23.6%.

Deposits were $176.4 billion, up 12.9%.

Wealth management assets were $271.2 billion, down 2.9%.

Wealth management revenues were $877 million, up 15.4%.

Quarterly Highlights

Financial Results

Compared to last year's fourth quarter: Revenues were $1.4 billion, up 5.2%. Net interest income was $1.2 billion, up 4.9%. Net income was $386 million, down 3.6%. Diluted earnings per share of $1.88, down 6.9%.

Loan originations totaled $15.6 billion.

Net charge-offs were $0.9 million.

Compared to the prior quarter: Net interest margin was 2.45%, compared to 2.71%. Efficiency ratio was 63.9%, compared to 60.3%. Wealth management assets were up 8.7%



" Revenue and net interest income growth were strong in 2022," said Neal Holland, Chief Financial Officer. " Credit quality remains excellent, with nonperforming assets near all-time lows. Tangible book value per share increased 11%."

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 per Share

The Bank declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.27 per share of common stock, which is payable on February 9, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023.

Strong Asset Quality

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were at a very low 5 basis points of total assets at December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $30 million, with net loan charge-offs of only $0.9 million for the quarter. For the year, the provision for credit losses was $107 million, with net loan charge-offs of only $2.9 million.

Continued Book Value Growth

Book value per common share at December 31, 2022 was $75.38, up 10.3% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at December 31, 2022 was $74.19, up 10.6% from a year ago. (1)

Capital Strength

The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.51% at December 31, 2022, compared to 8.59% at September 30, 2022.

Continued Franchise Growth

Loan Originations

Loan originations were $15.6 billion for the quarter. This was down 7.5% from the same quarter a year ago. For 2022, loan originations totaled $73.4 billion, up 13.2% compared to the prior year. The decrease for the quarter was primarily due to decreases in capital call lines of credit and single family lending. The increase for the year was primarily due to increases in single family, multifamily and commercial real estate lending.

Single family loan originations were 38% of the total loan origination volume for the quarter and 43% for the year, and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 61% for the year. Multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 16% of total originations for both the quarter and the year, and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 51% for the year. In addition, capital call lines of credit originated were 16% of total originations for both the quarter and the year.

Loans totaled $166.9 billion at December 31, 2022, up 23.6% compared to a year ago. The increase was driven by growth in substantially all loan categories, partially offset by lower capital call lines of credit outstanding.

Investments

Total investment securities at December 31, 2022 were $31.7 billion, a slight increase compared to September 30, 2022 and a 23.4% increase compared to a year ago.

High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $26.0 billion at December 31, 2022, and represented 12.6% of quarterly average total assets.

Deposit Growth and Funding

Total deposits increased to $176.4 billion, up 12.9% compared to a year ago. Deposits were our primary source of funding at December 31, 2022, and represented 92% of our large funding base.

At December 31, 2022, our deposit base consisted of 58.8% checking deposits, 26.9% other liquid deposits including money market checking and money market savings and passbooks, and 14.3% CDs.

Other sources of funding at December 31, 2022 included short-term and long-term FHLB advances, which totaled $14.0 billion.

Deposits had an average rate paid of 99 basis points during the quarter, and average total funding costs were 112 basis points during the quarter.

Wealth Management

Total wealth management assets were $271.2 billion at December 31, 2022, up 8.7% compared to the prior quarter and down 2.9% compared to a year ago. The increase in wealth management assets for the quarter was due to net client inflow and market appreciation. The decrease in wealth management assets for the year was due to market decline, meaningfully offset by net client inflow. Wealth management assets at December 31, 2022 included investment management assets of $112.2 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $138.9 billion, and trust and custody assets of $20.1 billion.

Wealth management fees, which consist of investment management, brokerage and investment, insurance, trust and foreign exchange fee income, totaled $210 million for the quarter, up slightly compared to last year's fourth quarter. For 2022, wealth management fees were $877 million, an increase of 15.4% compared to the prior year. Such revenues represented 14.6% of the Bank's total revenues for the quarter and 15.0% of the Bank's total revenues for the year.

Income Statement and Key Ratios

Revenue Growth

Total revenues were $1.4 billion for the quarter, up 5.2% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago and were $5.9 billion for 2022, up 16.5% compared to the prior year.

Net Interest Income Growth

Net interest income was $1.2 billion for the quarter, up 4.9% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, and was $4.8 billion for 2022, up 17.5% compared to the prior year. The increases in net interest income for the quarter and the year resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by decreases in net interest margin compared to a year ago.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin declined to 2.45% in the fourth quarter, from 2.71% in the prior quarter. For 2022, the net interest margin was 2.65%, compared to 2.67% for the prior year. The declines were due to average funding costs increasing more rapidly than the offsetting increases in the average yields on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $263 million for the quarter, up 6.4% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, and was $1.0 billion for 2022, up 12.1% compared to the prior year. The increase for the quarter was primarily driven by higher brokerage and investment fees and higher income from investments in life insurance, partially offset by lower investment management fees. The increase for the year was primarily driven by higher investment management fees and higher brokerage and investment fees.

Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense for the quarter remained unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense was $919 million for the quarter, up 6.2% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, and was $3.6 billion for 2022, up 14.9% compared to the prior year. The increases were primarily due to continued investments in our business expansion, including hiring additional colleagues to support our growth, information systems initiatives and occupancy costs.

The efficiency ratio was 63.9% for the quarter, compared to 63.3% for last year's fourth quarter. For 2022, the efficiency ratio was 61.7%, compared to 62.5% in 2021.

Income Taxes

The Bank's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 20.9%, compared to 16.1% for the fourth quarter a year ago. For 2022, the Bank's effective tax rate was 22.2%, compared to 19.1% a year ago. The increases were primarily the result of higher research and development tax credits claimed in the prior year and lower excess tax benefits recognized in the current year.

__________

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in " Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share" table in this document for additional details.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them.

Forward-looking statements involving such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of loans, assets, deposits, liabilities, revenues, expenses, tax liabilities, net income, net interest income, net interest margin, capital expenditures, liquidity, dividends, capital structure, investments or other financial items; forecasts of future economic conditions generally and in our market areas in particular, including expectations relating to interest rates and inflation, which may affect our net interest margin, the ability of borrowers to repay their loans and the value of real property or other property held as collateral for such loans; expectations regarding the banking and wealth management industries; descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services; our opportunities for growth and our plans for expansion (including opening new offices); expectations about the performance of any new offices; projections about the amount and the value of intangible assets; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities, as well as for unfunded loan commitments; changes in nonperforming assets; expectations regarding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (collectively referred to as "COVID-19" herein); expectations regarding our executive transitions; projections about future levels of loan originations or loan repayments; projections regarding costs, including the impact on our efficiency ratio; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic and market conditions, including volatility in the financial and securities markets, which may negatively impact the valuation of our investment securities portfolio, credit losses on our loans and debt securities, and the performance of our wealth management business; inflation; interest rate risk and credit risk; significant competition to attract and retain banking and wealth management customers, from both traditional and non-traditional financial services and technology companies; our ability to recruit and retain key managers, employees and board members; natural or other disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, pandemics or acts of terrorism affecting the markets in which we operate; the adverse effects of climate change on our business, clients and counterparties; the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from COVID-19 on our colleagues and clients, the communities we serve and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business, financial position and results of operations; our ability to maintain and follow high underwriting standards; real estate prices generally and in our markets; our geographic and product concentrations; demand for our products and services; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements, which may result in costs, fees, penalties, business restrictions, reputational harm or other adverse consequences; any changes to liquidity and regulatory capital requirements applicable to us, including more stringent liquidity requirements and heightened capital requirements applicable if we become a Category III banking organization under the FDIC's regulations by reporting $250 billion or more in total consolidated assets or $75 billion or more in weighted short-term wholesale funding, nonbank assets or off-balance sheet exposure, based on a four quarter trailing average; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us and the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), including increased compliance costs, limitations on activities and requirements to hold additional capital, as well as changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pursuant to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; changes in federal, state or local tax laws; our ability to avoid litigation and its associated costs and liabilities; future Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments or changes to regular assessments; fraud, cybersecurity and privacy risks; and custom technology preferences of our customers and our ability to successfully execute on initiatives relating to enhancements of our technology infrastructure, including client-facing systems and applications. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see First Republic's FDIC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in First Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed by First Republic with the FDIC. These filings are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout our public filings under the Exchange Act. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from using certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, and net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Management believes that tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity are useful additional measures to evaluate our performance and capital position without the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock. In addition, to facilitate relevant comparisons of net interest income from taxable and tax-exempt interest-earning assets, when calculating yields and net interest margin, we adjust interest income on tax-exempt securities and tax-advantaged loans so such amounts are fully equivalent to interest income on taxable sources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in relevant tables in this document.

Explanatory Note

Some amounts presented within this document may not recalculate due to rounding.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended December 31, Quarter Ended September 30, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 1,438 $ 992 $ 1,269 $ 4,803 $ 3,725 Investments 231 165 219 839 624 Cash and cash equivalents 24 6 27 67 17 Other 6 4 3 13 19 Total interest income 1,699 1,167 1,518 5,722 4,385 Interest expense: Deposits 428 20 169 654 95 Borrowings 97 27 80 234 176 Total interest expense 525 47 249 888 271 Net interest income 1,174 1,120 1,269 4,834 4,114 Provision for credit losses 30 24 36 107 59 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,144 1,096 1,233 4,727 4,055 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 141 150 142 612 554 Brokerage and investment fees 29 19 34 118 74 Insurance fees 8 7 6 21 19 Trust fees 7 7 7 28 25 Foreign exchange fee income 25 24 25 98 88 Deposit fees 7 7 7 28 27 Loan and related fees 10 9 10 39 33 Income from investments in life insurance 34 27 23 82 85 Other income, net 2 (3 ) - 5 15 Total noninterest income 263 247 254 1,031 920 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 551 544 557 2,235 2,003 Information systems 123 99 124 468 362 Occupancy 73 66 73 285 254 Professional fees 27 27 31 108 101 Advertising and marketing 23 21 19 71 64 FDIC assessments 19 13 17 66 52 Other expenses 103 96 98 384 311 Total noninterest expense 919 866 919 3,617 3,147 Income before provision for income taxes 488 477 568 2,141 1,828 Provision for income taxes 102 77 123 476 350 Net income 386 400 445 1,665 1,478 Dividends on preferred stock 40 32 40 158 99 Net income available to common shareholders $ 346 $ 368 $ 405 $ 1,507 $ 1,379 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.89 $ 2.05 $ 2.23 $ 8.32 $ 7.78 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.88 $ 2.02 $ 2.21 $ 8.25 $ 7.68 Weighted average shares-basic 183 179 182 181 177 Weighted average shares-diluted 184 182 183 183 180

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in millions) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,283 $ 5,532 $ 12,947 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,347 3,348 3,381 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 28,348 28,247 22,292 Equity securities (fair value) 24 22 28 Loans: Single family 98,768 94,345 76,793 Home equity lines of credit 2,775 2,801 2,584 Single family construction 1,217 1,154 993 Multifamily 21,588 20,364 15,966 Commercial real estate 10,830 10,039 8,531 Multifamily/commercial construction 2,139 2,089 1,927 Capital call lines of credit 9,988 9,393 10,999 Tax-exempt 3,713 3,655 3,680 Other business 5,072 4,629 3,961 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 20 30 545 Stock secured 4,553 4,251 3,435 Other secured 3,191 3,001 2,457 Unsecured 3,014 3,016 3,085 Total loans 166,868 158,767 134,956 Allowance for credit losses (784 ) (760 ) (694 ) Loans, net 166,084 158,007 134,262 Investments in life insurance 3,435 3,409 2,650 Tax credit investments 1,383 1,285 1,220 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 483 483 454 Goodwill and other intangible assets 218 219 222 Other assets 5,034 4,557 3,631 Total Assets $ 212,639 $ 205,109 $ 181,087 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 62,579 $ 69,931 $ 70,840 Interest-bearing checking 41,178 40,706 41,248 Money market checking 25,805 25,582 20,303 Money market savings and passbooks 21,663 20,231 16,573 Certificates of deposit 25,212 15,932 7,357 Total Deposits 176,437 172,382 156,321 Short-term FHLB advances 6,700 5,100 - Long-term FHLB advances 7,300 5,900 3,700 Senior notes 500 500 998 Subordinated notes 779 779 779 Other liabilities 3,477 3,329 3,391 Total Liabilities 195,193 187,990 165,189 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 3,633 3,633 3,633 Common stock 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 6,256 6,230 5,725 Retained earnings 7,886 7,591 6,569 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (331 ) (337 ) (31 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 17,446 17,119 15,898 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 212,639 $ 205,109 $ 181,087

Quarter Ended December 31, Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 2,704 $ 24 3.49 % $ 15,342 $ 6 0.15 % $ 4,733 $ 27 2.22 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 165 1 2.05 % 100 0 1.59 % 165 1 2.05 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 10,535 66 2.49 % 7,011 29 1.65 % 10,642 59 2.23 % Other residential and commercial MBS 18 0 3.77 % 25 0 1.82 % 20 0 2.97 % Tax-exempt municipal securities 17,697 175 3.97 % 14,869 146 3.93 % 17,389 169 3.91 % Taxable municipal securities 1,774 13 3.13 % 1,670 12 2.99 % 1,773 14 3.09 % Other investment securities 1,440 10 2.88 % 1,405 10 2.86 % 1,440 11 2.87 % Total investment securities 31,629 265 3.37 % 25,080 197 3.15 % 31,429 254 3.24 % Loans: Residential real estate 100,645 772 3.07 % 78,436 545 2.78 % 95,588 701 2.93 % Multifamily 20,856 192 3.60 % 15,479 154 3.90 % 19,139 171 3.48 % Commercial real estate 10,401 107 4.02 % 8,525 83 3.82 % 9,558 94 3.84 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,105 31 5.77 % 2,044 24 4.70 % 2,062 26 5.05 % Business 17,745 240 5.29 % 17,210 139 3.15 % 18,664 205 4.30 % PPP 26 0 0.95 % 732 9 4.65 % 48 1 9.49 % Other 10,479 103 3.86 % 8,578 45 2.03 % 9,957 77 3.02 % Total loans 162,257 1,445 3.53 % 131,004 999 3.02 % 155,016 1,275 3.26 % FHLB stock 353 6 7.27 % 143 4 11.17 % 366 3 3.26 % Total interest-earning assets 196,943 1,740 3.51 % 171,569 1,206 2.79 % 191,544 1,559 3.23 % Noninterest-earning cash 478 426 451 Goodwill and other intangibles 219 223 219 Other assets 8,464 6,967 8,199 Total noninterest-earning assets 9,161 7,616 8,869 Total Assets $ 206,104 $ 179,185 $ 200,413 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing checking $ 39,252 55 0.55 % $ 36,896 1 0.01 % $ 41,404 27 0.26 % Money market checking 24,084 134 2.20 % 21,925 5 0.10 % 21,817 65 1.19 % Money market savings and passbooks 20,423 100 1.95 % 16,935 6 0.15 % 18,616 47 1.01 % CDs 20,546 139 2.69 % 7,482 8 0.42 % 9,607 30 1.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 104,305 428 1.63 % 83,238 20 0.10 % 91,444 169 0.74 % Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 419 5 4.00 % - - - % 371 2 2.31 % Short-term FHLB advances 6,131 54 3.51 % - - - % 7,586 45 2.36 % Long-term FHLB advances 6,004 26 1.79 % 4,582 12 1.06 % 5,308 21 1.49 % Senior notes 500 3 2.15 % 998 6 2.42 % 499 3 2.15 % Subordinated notes 779 9 4.68 % 779 9 4.68 % 779 9 4.68 % Total borrowings 13,833 97 2.79 % 6,359 27 1.72 % 14,543 80 2.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 118,138 525 1.76 % 89,597 47 0.21 % 105,987 249 0.93 % Noninterest-bearing checking 67,067 71,308 73,851 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 3,609 3,044 3,685 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 70,676 74,352 77,536 Preferred shareholders' equity 3,633 3,158 3,633 Common shareholders' equity 13,657 12,078 13,257 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 206,104 $ 179,185 $ 200,413 Net interest spread (5) 1.74 % 2.58 % 2.30 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (6) $ 1,215 2.45 % $ 1,159 2.68 % $ 1,310 2.71 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (34 ) (32 ) (34 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (7 ) (7 ) (7 ) Net interest income $ 1,174 $ 1,120 $ 1,269 Supplemental information: Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) $ 171,372 $ 428 0.99 % $ 154,546 $ 20 0.05 % $ 165,295 $ 169 0.41 % Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings $ 185,205 $ 525 1.12 % $ 160,905 $ 47 0.12 % $ 179,838 $ 249 0.55 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 6,095 $ 67 1.10 % $ 12,876 $ 17 0.13 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 153 3 1.92 % 98 2 1.56 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 10,251 220 2.14 % 6,125 117 1.91 % Other residential and commercial MBS 21 0 2.72 % 29 1 2.00 % Tax-exempt municipal securities 16,855 653 3.87 % 13,704 549 4.01 % Taxable municipal securities 1,759 54 3.09 % 1,510 45 2.98 % Other investment securities 1,434 41 2.87 % 1,157 32 2.80 % Total investment securities 30,473 971 3.19 % 22,623 746 3.30 % Loans: Residential real estate 92,061 2,660 2.89 % 72,679 2,048 2.82 % Multifamily 18,453 656 3.50 % 14,735 539 3.61 % Commercial real estate 9,399 368 3.86 % 8,260 321 3.83 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,026 103 5.03 % 2,067 105 4.99 % Business 18,366 750 4.03 % 16,033 520 3.20 % PPP 147 11 7.65 % 1,418 51 3.58 % Other 9,785 283 2.85 % 7,938 169 2.10 % Total loans 150,237 4,831 3.20 % 123,130 3,753 3.03 % FHLB stock 260 13 5.13 % 266 19 7.14 % Total interest-earning assets 187,065 5,882 3.13 % 158,895 4,535 2.84 % Noninterest-earning cash 455 404 Goodwill and other intangibles 220 225 Other assets 7,895 6,671 Total noninterest-earning assets 8,570 7,300 Total Assets $ 195,635 $ 166,195 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing checking $ 40,732 88 0.21 % $ 33,977 6 0.02 % Money market checking 22,114 217 0.98 % 20,662 25 0.12 % Money market savings and passbooks 18,668 165 0.89 % 15,308 25 0.17 % CDs 11,119 184 1.66 % 7,926 39 0.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 92,633 654 0.71 % 77,873 95 0.12 % Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 245 7 2.74 % 0 0 0.09 % Short-term FHLB advances 4,193 108 2.58 % 0 0 0.15 % Long-term FHLB advances 4,785 67 1.39 % 8,609 115 1.34 % Senior notes 670 16 2.32 % 997 24 2.42 % Subordinated notes 779 36 4.68 % 779 37 4.68 % Total borrowings 10,672 234 2.19 % 10,385 176 1.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 103,305 888 0.86 % 88,258 271 0.31 % Noninterest-bearing checking 72,135 61,325 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 3,566 2,847 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 75,701 64,172 Preferred shareholders' equity 3,633 2,502 Common shareholders' equity 12,996 11,263 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 195,635 $ 166,195 Net interest spread (5) 2.27 % 2.53 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (6) $ 4,994 2.65 % $ 4,264 2.67 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (132 ) (122 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (28 ) (28 ) Net interest income $ 4,834 $ 4,114 Supplemental information: Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) $ 164,768 $ 654 0.40 % $ 139,198 $ 95 0.07 % Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings $ 175,440 $ 888 0.51 % $ 149,583 $ 271 0.18 %

__________ Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to the fully taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for each respective period presented. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing). (4) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings. (5) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets. (7) Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP net interest income in this table.

Selected Financial Data and Ratios Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Selected Financial Data and Ratios: Return on average assets (1), (2) 0.74 % 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.89 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1) 10.05 % 12.08 % 12.12 % 11.60 % 12.24 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1), (3) 10.21 % 12.31 % 12.33 % 11.80 % 12.49 % Average equity to average assets 8.39 % 8.50 % 8.43 % 8.50 % 8.28 % Dividends per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 1.03 $ 0.86 Dividend payout ratio 14.4 % 10.9 % 12.2 % 12.5 % 11.2 % Efficiency ratio (4) 63.9 % 63.3 % 60.3 % 61.7 % 62.5 % Selected Asset Quality Ratios: Net loan charge-offs $ 0.9 $ 0.1 $ 1.0 $ 2.9 $ 2.1 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Selected Ratios (period-end): Book value per common share $ 75.38 $ 68.34 $ 73.74 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 74.19 $ 67.10 $ 72.54

__________ (1) For periods less than a year, ratios are annualized. (2) Return on average assets is the ratio of net income to average assets. (3) Refer to " Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity" table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Refer to " Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share" table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Effective Tax Rate Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits-stock awards and other adjustments 21.9 % 22.0 % 23.3 % 23.3 % 22.3 % Excess tax benefits-stock awards (0.3 ) (1.5 ) (0.6 ) (0.5 ) (2.1 ) Research and development tax credit adjustments (0.7 ) (4.4 ) - (0.2 ) (1.1 ) Tax refund from amended tax returns - - (1.1 ) (0.4 ) - Effective tax rate 20.9 % 16.1 % 21.6 % 22.2 % 19.1 %

Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 ($ in millions) Debt securities held-to-maturity $ - $ - $ - $ 2 $ 2 Loans 25 26 32 93 61 Unfunded loan commitments 5 (2 ) 4 12 (4 ) Total provision $ 30 $ 24 $ 36 $ 107 $ 59

Loan Originations Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 ($ in millions) Single family $ 5,894 $ 7,013 $ 6,999 $ 31,907 $ 29,575 Home equity lines of credit 499 617 708 2,640 2,440 Single family construction 387 245 385 1,579 968 Multifamily 1,581 1,723 2,658 8,278 4,815 Commercial real estate 879 597 1,141 3,402 2,094 Multifamily/commercial construction 445 190 410 1,731 1,129 Capital call lines of credit 2,477 3,690 3,232 11,825 12,871 Tax-exempt 195 130 178 555 590 Other business 1,090 650 598 3,304 2,729 PPP - - - - 725 Stock secured 976 966 791 3,818 3,205 Other secured 839 546 563 2,883 2,130 Unsecured 360 517 333 1,475 1,539 Total loans originated $ 15,622 $ 16,884 $ 17,996 $ 73,397 $ 64,810

As of Asset Quality Information December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in millions) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 109 $ 120 $ 137 $ 140 $ 139 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 109 $ 120 $ 137 $ 140 $ 139 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Restructured accruing loans $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $ 13 Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.51 % Nonaccrual loans 720.5 % 635.3 % 531.2 % 498.8 % 500.5 %

As of Loan Servicing Portfolio December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 3,459 $ 3,632 $ 3,919 $ 4,298 $ 4,677

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity (1), (2) Quarter Ended

December 31, Quarter Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 ($ in millions) Average common shareholders' equity (a) $ 13,657 $ 12,078 $ 13,257 $ 12,996 $ 11,263 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (219 ) (223 ) (219 ) (220 ) (225 ) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (b) $ 13,438 $ 11,855 $ 13,038 $ 12,776 $ 11,038 Net income available to common shareholders (c) $ 346 $ 368 $ 405 $ 1,507 $ 1,379 Return on average common shareholders' equity (c) / (a) 10.05 % 12.08 % 12.12 % 11.60 % 12.24 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (c) / (b) 10.21 % 12.31 % 12.33 % 11.80 % 12.49 %

__________ (1) Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP return on average common shareholders' equity in this table. (2) For periods less than a year, ratios are annualized.

Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share (1) As of December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in millions, except per share amounts) Total shareholders' equity $ 17,446 $ 17,119 $ 16,426 $ 16,154 $ 15,898 Less: Preferred stock (3,633 ) (3,633 ) (3,633 ) (3,633 ) (3,633 ) Total common shareholders' equity (a) 13,813 13,486 12,793 12,521 12,265 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (218 ) (219 ) (220 ) (221 ) (222 ) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (b) $ 13,595 $ 13,267 $ 12,573 $ 12,300 $ 12,043 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (c) 183 183 180 180 179 Book value per common share (a) / (c) $ 75.38 $ 73.74 $ 71.03 $ 69.70 $ 68.34 Tangible book value per common share (b) / (c) $ 74.19 $ 72.54 $ 69.81 $ 68.47 $ 67.10

__________ (1) Tangible book value per common share is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP book value per common share in this table.

Regulatory Capital Ratios and Components (1), (2) As of December 31, 2022 (3) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in millions) Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) 8.51 % 8.59 % 8.59 % 8.70 % 8.76 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 8.99 % 9.28 % 9.15 % 9.48 % 9.65 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.34 % 11.76 % 11.75 % 12.25 % 12.56 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.35 % 12.81 % 12.82 % 13.37 % 13.72 % Regulatory Capital: Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 13,920 $ 13,586 $ 12,791 $ 12,418 $ 12,045 Tier 1 capital $ 17,553 $ 17,219 $ 16,424 $ 16,051 $ 15,678 Total capital $ 19,118 $ 18,755 $ 17,924 $ 17,521 $ 17,124 Assets: Average assets $ 206,371 $ 200,486 $ 191,202 $ 184,410 $ 178,969 Risk-weighted assets $ 154,789 $ 146,444 $ 139,811 $ 131,024 $ 124,820

__________ (1) As defined by regulatory capital rules. (2) Beginning in 2020, ratios and amounts reflect the Bank's election to delay the estimated impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") allowance methodology on its regulatory capital, average assets and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. (3) Ratios and amounts as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary.

As of Wealth Management Assets December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management $ 112,176 $ 100,125 $ 100,204 $ 108,771 $ 109,130 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage 130,844 119,299 116,979 128,129 128,258 Money market mutual funds 8,100 10,891 10,510 18,543 23,673 Total brokerage and investment 138,944 130,190 127,489 146,672 151,931 Trust Company: Trust 16,318 15,270 14,994 14,344 13,695 Custody 3,806 3,943 4,099 4,408 4,687 Total Trust Company 20,124 19,213 19,093 18,752 18,382 Total Wealth Management Assets $ 271,244 $ 249,528 $ 246,786 $ 274,195 $ 279,443

