An international research team is assessing the potential of flywheels for renewables storage in the Philippines. They considered the use of a flywheel energy storage system developed by US-based Amber Kinetics.A group of flywheel storage experts from De La Salle University and California-based Amber Kinetics has investigated potential opportunities and issues for the deployment of this storage technology in the Philippines. "Flywheel energy storage systems can capitalize on storing energy during off-peak periods of the day and releasing them during peak usage periods," researcher Roy Francis ...

