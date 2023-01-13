Anzeige
Freitag, 13.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2DYY7 ISIN: SE0009997018 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2023 | 16:10
CMO to leave HMS Networks AB (publ)

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Anders Hansson, has today decided to leave HMS Networks for new challenges outside the company.

"Anders Hansson started at HMS in 2000 and has been our CMO since 2017. He has been a valued member of the HMS Networks Corporate Management Team. I want to thank Anders for his great contributions to the development of HMS and wish him all the best for the future.", says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO."

Anders Hansson will stay with HMS during a 6-month notice period starting today.


For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983



HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ewon®, Intesis® and Ixxat® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, UAE, and Australia, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs about 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

