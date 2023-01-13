EQS-News: EPTI AB
EPTI AB (publ) ("EPTI" or the "Company") has today entered into an agreement to divest all of the Company's shares in Hubbster Group AB ("Hubbster"). The purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 3 million. During the fourth quarter, EPTI also sold approximately 30 percent of the shares in MOBLRN - Mobilized Learning AB ("Moblrn") for a purchase price of approximately SEK 2.4 million.
Divestment of all shares in Hubbster
"Hubbster was one of the first of our holdings and has been in the Company's portfolio since 2018 and we are happy about the time as owners and will continue to contribute expertise in software development. This transaction is another step in streamlining the business with a focus on growing and acquiring profitable companies within our Service segment. In parallel, we are divesting certain companies within the Invest segment to achieve a more concentrated portfolio that we support with capital and deep operational support." says Arli Mujkic, CEO and founder of EPTI.
Partial divestment of the shares in Moblrn
In total, during the fourth quarter, EPTI sold shares in the portfolio companies Hubbster, Moblrn and Invajo AB for a total of approximately SEK 15 million.
For further information, please contact:
Adam Bäckström, CFO, EPTI AB
About EPTI
For more information, see EPTI's website www.epti.com
The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se
