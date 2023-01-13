Luxembourg's Socom and Belgium's Evocells have announced plans to merge. The new company, Solarcells, will open a 50 MW solar panel factory in Luxembourg by the end of this year, with plans to potentially double its annual output by 2026.Socom, a technical building engineering company from Luxembourg, and Belgian solar company Evocells have announced plans to merge and become a new company called Solarcells. The European joint venture will open a PV module factory in Hollerich, Luxemburg, at the end of this year. In the first phase, the facility will have 50 MW of capacity, producing nearly ...

