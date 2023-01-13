Thales Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Comprehensive Solutions, Services, and Market-leading Position

Thales acquired market leader Gemalto in 2019, and remains the overall market leader in software license and entitlement management.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has researched the global software license and entitlement management market and, based on its findings, recognizes Thales with the 2022 Global Software License and Entitlement Management Market Leadership Award. The company is the recognized leader in the software monetization field with a team of 450 experts in over 20 countries, including the United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and most European states. The Sentinel Platform provides publishers with the flexibility to create licenses and entitlements for any pricing model and allows customizations to meet evolving customer needs.





Thales's Sentinel platform allows the management of licenses and entitlements for products across any direct or indirect distribution channel and the deployment of both popular and custom licensing models, including trial, subscription, perpetual, seat-based, and per-use licensing. It enables customers to track the delivery and activation status of licenses and get notifications for expirations and renewals. The data gathered in a central location can be used to generate up-sale and cross-sale opportunities. Sentinel also helps prevent reproduction, distribution, and unauthorized use of customers' licenses and product features while allowing publishers to verify customer compliance with license usage terms and conditions of sale. It protects against IP theft through file encryption, code obfuscation, and system-level anti-debugging.

Mukul Krishna, global head of practice, supply chain, and logistics at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Thales provides the most comprehensive platform and services for license and entitlement management, spanning both software and hardware enforcement with additional focus on helping SaaS companies to scale and grow.

Thales's suite of software monetization solutions capitalizes on a sophisticated entitlement management capability that can address any combination of SaaS, on-premises, and device-based requirements. With flexible and scalable solutions, Thales can equally address the needs of those looking for an out-of-the-box experience or a tailored and personalized customer experience. Dedicated SaaS services facilitate ecosystem integration to eliminate costly and cumbersome customizations, while easy-to-use APIs and web services ensure a lower cost of ownership for Thales's customers, irrespective of their business dynamics.

"In a fiercely competitive and fast-changing market, Thales has shown it can compete at the highest level globally. Its impressive growth strategy and resilience have enabled it to maintain its market leadership," added Krishna. For its exemplary market performance, Thales earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Market Leadership Award for the global software license and entitlement management industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91-9953764546

E: tarini.singh@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981384/Thales_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thales-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-its-comprehensive-solutions-services-and-market-leading-position-301718949.html