Flooring Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 619.06 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Flooring Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Flooring Market" By Material (Carpets And Rugs, Resilient Flooring), By End-User (Residential, Non-Residential), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Flooring Market size was valued at USD 382.33 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 619.06 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Flooring Market Overview

Flooring is the process of supplying structural support, covering the floor with any finishing materials, and establishing a livable area. Common flooring materials include resilient flooring, wood, ceramic, and terrazzo. Additionally, included are carpet and rugs. Due to its qualities, including durability and resistance to slithering, flooring is crucial in the construction industry. Both solid and laminated wood floors made of wood, maple, or other hardwoods are available. Solid wood floors, in particular, can be polished to display the beauty of the wood grain and are typically durable. Stone floors are typically made of flagstone, marble, slate, or limestone and are both aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting.

Carpets, rugs, and other floor coverings that add to the aesthetic appeal of interiors are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. In terms of interior décor, this transition is supported by rising consumer income levels, changing lifestyles, and acceptance of diverse cultures, all of which have resulted in a growing consumer interest in the interior decoration of their homes and workplaces. Increased consumer awareness of high-quality flooring, as well as the introduction of high-end flooring in new forms and styles, are expected to generate profitable market opportunities.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Flooring Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Flooring Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Shaw Industries, Beaulieu International, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett S.A, Forbo Holding AG, Interface, Toli Corporation, Armstrong Flooring, Gerflor.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Flooring Market into Material, End-User, and Geography.

Flooring Market, by Material

Carpets and Rugs



Resilient Flooring



Non-Resilient Flooring

Flooring Market, by End-User

Residential



Non-Residential

Flooring Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

