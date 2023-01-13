KeyBank Recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Donation to the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / KeyBank is proud to celebrate the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr who influenced and shaped our nation and society. Recognitions such as MLK Day help Key underscore its promise in Key's promise to recognize, understand and celebrate the wide variety of cultural differences, personal attributes and backgrounds within the community.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the KeyBank Foundation has pledged $25,000 to The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over a quarter century. Nearly a million people each year make pilgrimage to the National Historic Site to learn, be inspired and pay their respects to Dr. King's legacy. Squarely focused on serving as both a local and global resource, the King Center is dedicated to educating the world on the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., inspiring new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today.

Read our Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman's message

