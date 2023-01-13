Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Irre Zahl: Das 10-Billionen-Dollar-Problem! – Der Profiteur!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764515 ISIN: US3774071019 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
11.01.23
22:00 Uhr
7,990 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2023 | 16:12
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2022 Dividend

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie®, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share of common stock at their meeting on January 12, 2023. This action marks the company's 122nd consecutive dividend.

The regular dividend is payable on February 6, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2023.

Glen Burnie Bancorp, parent company to The Bank of Glen Burnie, currently maintains consolidated assets totaling $381.3 million at December 31, 2022. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie is a community bank with eight branch offices serving Anne Arundel County, MD (www.thebankofglenburnie.com).

Certain information contained in this news release, which does not relate to historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company's actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
    Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
    bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
    Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
    verstehen sein kann.